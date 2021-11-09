I saw in the Around Town column that the Cobb Democrats were accusing Marietta City Councilman Johnny Walker of racism because of his statements that he didn’t want to see Marietta have the same Democratic governance that has led to Atlanta’s rise in crime. Democrats seem to think this statement from Councilman Walker is some sort of racist “dog whistle.”
As a Black woman, I chose to live in Cobb County partly because I know in Cobb and Marietta I can walk the streets, go to the Square, and feel safe doing so. Crime in the city of Atlanta disproportionately affects African-Americans. I’m surprised a woke, suburban liberal white woman like Cobb Democratic Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur doesn’t know (of the crime in Atlanta) as one would just have to turn on the local news to know that fact. Since it’s October, it is fitting that Bettadapur would hurl ridiculous accusations of “racism” against Walker and others like the people of Salem did with accusations of witchcraft so many years ago.
But maybe those hurling accusations would do well to look in the mirror and ask who does crime really hurt and why they wouldn’t want to protect our most vulnerable population and minority communities from the type of crime we see in Atlanta. Mayor Tumlin has kept Marietta safe. Thank you, Councilman Walker, for saying what needs to be said.
