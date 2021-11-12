Someone said, “America’s ability to recruit troops for its next war will be directly proportionate to how it honored the veterans of its last war”. During the Viet Nam era, I don’t recall any parades. Now America has Veterans’ Day parades and does a nice job thanking veterans. Maybe it’s time for a veteran to thank America. Thank you, America for the privilege of wearing America’s only red, white, and blue uniform--that of the Marines. Other than getting married and having kids, it’s the coolest thing I ever did. I would rather have the Marine Corps Eagle, Globe, and Anchor than a gold medal in the Olympics. We met some of the greatest people on earth. In my platoon, one guy broke the record on the Officer’s obstacle course. Another was the number one Mathematics graduate at the US Naval Academy. Another had his PhD in Mathematics from MIT. Another became a three-star General in charge of logistics for the Gulf War. They were Greek gods who could do everything. They were America’s best.
Where else could we learn how to throw a hand grenade, launch a shoulder-fired rocket at a tank, call in and adjust mortar fire, fire 53 sticks of dynamite all at once? Most people have never seen anything like that. We learned how to be cold, tired, and hungry. When a bunch of guys get together, many hilarious things happen, some which cannot be printed. We still laugh about them 50 years later. The training is transferrable to life. Many have done well in business. After one friend got out of the Marines, he used the “five-paragraph order” for leading troops in battle to run a 2,500-person organization with a multi-billion-dollar budget. We learned how to discipline ourselves to do more than we ever thought was possible. Many times in life it’s nice to call on that power. Thank you, America!
