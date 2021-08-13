Americans celebrated Independence Day this month, and while we fell short of President Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of adult Americans immunized in time for the holiday weekend, it is promising that 67 percent of adults have had at least one vaccine shot.
Meanwhile, the Delta variant remains a grave and growing concern for unvaccinated Americans, and while overall new cases hover near levels we have not seen since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, this number increases at an ominous rate as we approach the start of the school year.
Our economy is rebounding, too – although sometimes it seems as if it is two steps forward, one step back. CNN-Moody’s “Back-to-Normal” index has the economy at 93% of its March 2020 output, up from 74% at the end of 2020 – but I still receive emails every day from constituents who are having difficulty receiving payments from the Georgia Department of Labor, while it is also clear that staffing shortages are impacting operations for a range of industries.
I remain optimistic that we will continue to see overall forward progress, especially as more Americans will embrace the safety and science of the COVID-19 vaccines – but the reality is that the systemic divisions COVID-19 laid bare haven’t gone anywhere. You’ve heard these stats before: America is the wealthiest country in the world but one of the few without paid family leave, threatening years of progress for women in the labor force. Without real action on climate change, extreme weather will continue to have a disparate impact on poor communities, rural areas, and communities of color. And even though the United States has the best internet in the world at the best value, 19 million Americans still don’t have access to broadband – either because the infrastructure doesn’t exist for communities to connect to, or because they can’t afford it.
Healing those divisions equitably is what is at the heart of the Biden Administration’s infrastructure proposal. My optimism is bolstered by the fact that the Biden Administration as well as many Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress understand that for America to meet the challenges of the 21st century, we need to use this once in a generation opportunity to rebuild in a way that everyone shares in the prosperity.
Nowhere is that clearer than broadband internet. America’s internet helped power the country through the pandemic as we shifted to remote everything – work, healthcare, religious ceremonies, and even social engagements. But millions of Americans who were not connected to broadband struggled to keep jobs or find jobs to replace the ones they lost, educate their kids when schools shut down, or deal with routine medical issues as doctors’ offices moved online. Unless we act quickly, this problem is only going to get worse as more
and more of our lives shift online.
To close the digital divide and bring everyone online as fast as possible, Congress should prioritize expanding existing broadband infrastructure to communities without any access and allow investment in all available technologies to do it – fiber, 5G wireless and cable.
Broadband connectivity is a particular problem in rural communities where folks are 10 times more likely to lack access to broadband infrastructure. It is costly to build new infrastructure in truly remote areas and so despite nearly $2 trillion in private investment from internet service providers over the last 25 years, too many rural communities still lack access. Building internet infrastructure in rural areas is costly and takes a lot of time. That’s
why we need to prioritize utilizing these limited federal dollars to target unconnected communities with all available technologies.
The other initiative we can take that will close the digital divide quickly is for Congress to fund a permanent broadband benefit to help low-income families afford service for which groups that range from the National Urban League, the Grange, and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) have been lobbying. Even though most internet service providers voluntarily offer entry-level plans to qualifying households for $10-20 per month, 34 percent of low-income families had trouble paying for their broadband during the pandemic.
We know a broadband benefit would bring folks online quickly because it’s happening right now. The December 2020 COVID relief bill included a provision to help qualifying households pay for broadband service and already nearly 3 million people have claimed the benefit. The problem is that this benefit will expire, again leaving folks without broadband.
Much like the federal government funds school lunches, helps provide affordable housing and health coverage to low-income folks – and much like how FDR’s administration understood that rural electrification was critical to secure the global economic success of the United States – the government has a role to play ensuring broadband, an essential piece of our infrastructure, is available to every American, and thus make real progress closing the digital divide.
As we emerge from this crisis, one step at a time, we must seize this opportunity to rebuild our infrastructure equitably to meet the challenges of the coming decades. And if we’re going to do this, the millions of Americans without access to broadband need us to build back better right now – not in 20 years.
