The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with millions of members and supporters, and our Georgia Chapter is a powerful and effective environmental advocate for state and local issues. We believe that bold, progressive steps must be taken to ensure our
environment is clean for generations to come. We also believe that environmental justice is inextricably linked with social justice and equality. Amtrak’s 2035 Vision, funded in part by the historic, bi-partisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is exactly the transformative, comprehensive plan this country needs to serve its environment and the diverse communities that live here.
Amtrak has served the U.S for more than 50 years, and its 2035 Vision is a way to ensure future generations of Americans benefit from improved and expanded routes connecting hundreds of communities. This includes multiple daily trips in 15 more states, up to 30+ potential new routes, and up to 20+ existing routes with more trips. For Georgia, it means a new lines between Savannah and Atlanta, Atlanta and Nashville, and improved service between Atlanta and Charlotte. Not only does Amtrak’s 2035 Vision expand or improve rail service for 20 million more riders, but it also tackles the global climate crisis
by offering low carbon emission solutions compared to air travel or driving.
Traveling by rail is a proven eco-friendly transportation option; across Amtrak’s national rail system, traveling by Amtrak is 40% more energy efficient than driving and 34% more energy efficient than flying. Furthermore, Amtrak has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 20% since 2010 and lowered its
emissions by 4% in 2019 alone. With this history of commitment to climate action, it comes as no surprise that Amtrak is now targeting a 40% greenhouse gas emission reduction by 2030.
Amtrak’s 2035 Vision helps reduce both racial and economic inequities by offering affordable, safe, and reliable rail service to historically underserved communities across the country who are often left at a disadvantage by inadequate transportation options. Amtrak’s proposed expanded routes will reach areas
with large Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities whose transportation needs will be met by better service and new connections. Amtrak will ensure that more taxpayers will have access to the quality intercity passenger rail service that they help fund by expanding routes and increasing service.
A renewed federal investment in passenger rail could also help spur action towards more regional rail in Georgia. MARTA’s planned Clayton County commuter rail would provide a premium transit service to a majority-Black community, provide stations for sustainable transit-oriented development, and be the first
new rail line in Georgia since 2000. It is facing hurdles from railway operators and years of constricted funding, and further federal support is needed to get it built. Investing in Amtrak’s 2035 Vision would provide more examples of the benefits and need for rail in the United State, and generate environmental, economic, and equitable dividends across the nation and, importantly, right here in Georgia.
We at the Georgia Chapter of the Sierra Club support the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Amtrak’s 2035 Vision, which President Biden’s bi-partisan infrastructure package will help support. Further support for the sustainable infrastructure, Amtrak, and local transit must come in the reconciliation bill as well, and these two bills must move in tandem to fulfill the promise of a better tomorrow for all Americans. These initiatives represent a promising, much needed commitment to environmental sustainability and social and economic equality. Ultimately, these commitments will serve Americans now, as well as Americans for many generations to come.
