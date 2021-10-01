Small businesses across the country have been struggling in record numbers thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. It may take decades for our economy to get back on track.
That’s why it is disheartening to learn that Congressman David Scott is supporting an effort to change the federal tax code which will discourage investors to create new business in our community. The proposed business investment tax — also known as taxing carried interest — would penalize those who invest money in projects in our community including new start-up businesses, real estate developments and job-creating centers needed after an economic crisis. Those who invest generally are taxed only once a project becomes profitable.
Under this proposed tax scheme, taxes would be levied up front – creating even greater risk for an investor putting money into a new start-up project. This scheme hurts those of us who need support in our country the most — hardworking Americans seeking new jobs, new places to live and economic revitalization in a downtrodden community.
These tax policies will only make an economic recovery more impossible for those of us living from paycheck to paycheck and who don’t look to the government for a handout.
Scott knows better that Georgia doesn’t fall in line with the socialist tax ideas of this wing of the Democrat Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.