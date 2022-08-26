Dear Editors:
Marietta officials want to shut down recycling and raise garbage collection rates. They claim recycling is too expensive and are willing to treat plastics, metals and paper products as garbage and send these items to a landfill to save $36,142.44 a year. Instead of abandoning this service, it should take responsibility for its waste stream and adopt a circular economy. What motivated this decision has nothing to do with cost. It is a labor and management problem. The city cannot attract garbage men and wants to privatize as many operational responsibilities as possible.
Recycling costs have temporarily spiked because America’s waste infrastructure and processing facilities are unable to process its mountain of plastic waste. Since the 1950s, some 10 billion tons of synthetic plastics have been produced globally, with over 400 million tons generated each year. This waste has polluted landfills, waterways and oceans. The 42 million metric tons of plastic waste the United States generates annually equates to 287 pounds of plastic waste per capita – highest in the world. The US originally solved its growing plastic waste burden by exporting it to less developed countries until 2017 when China imposed strict restrictions. The infrastructure failure will eventually be corrected because it represents an inefficiency and imposes costs on society and the natural environment, but the key to successful recycling lies with local governments. They have the authority to demand, undertake and regulate recycling.
Marietta will no longer pick up garbage twice a week while increasing fees for this reduction of service. $650,000 in federal COVID relief funds will purchase roll carts for 16,000 sanitation customers. Monthly bills are currently $22 but will increase to $27.75 when residents opt for 96-gallon carts to handle once a week collection of garbage, trash and former recyclables when this service stops. All of the weekly pick-up must be inside the cart. A $5.75 increase a month in the sanitation fee equals approximately $1.1million annual increase in city revenues.
Marietta currently tips around 1,500 tons a year at the WestRock Recycling Facility at $47.50 per ton (approximately $72,000 annually). One option the city has proposed is to impose a $10 monthly fee on households that recycle. City officials estimate half of its households recycle. This fee would generate approximately ($10x8000x12months) $960,000 a year. I would gladly pay a $5 recycling fee if all the revenue is used to fund an effective recycling program.
Larry Wills
Marietta
