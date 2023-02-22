President Biden’s State of the Union speech reminded me of the differences between this Democratic President and President John F. Kennedy. JFK’s inaugural speech was filled with morality and references to American Exceptionalism without any yelling. JFK spoke eloquently with a happy face while President Biden’s speeches are dark and unintelligible. Even now, JFK remains in his day the darling of the party. JFK was a war hero while President Biden managed to dodge ever wearing a military uniform. JFK was the youngest president and President Biden is the oldest.
JFK was also the first Catholic to win the presidency, and he was pro-life. President Biden, also Catholic, is the oldest president, and is vehemently pro-abortion. JFK was pro-balanced budget, and President Biden is pro-debt with out-of-control spending. JFK was from a wealthy family, and President Biden was not. JFK was a promoter of civil rights, and President Biden promotes transsexuals. JFK was going to destroy the CIA into “thousands of pieces.” President Biden was helped in his campaign by the 51 former CIA leaders who informed America that Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation.
The surprising thing is that JFK in this inaugural speech could be a modern-day Republican. Most of the principles that JFK expressed are no longer accepted by Democrats. The age of “Camelot” that was the Kennedy era has turned into the age of helter-skelter for Democrats. JFK was a senator before becoming president, and President Biden became a president after two failed attempts because of plagiarism. JFK barely won while President Biden mysteriously received the greatest number of votes ever.
JFK would never had allowed 5 million illegal immigrants into America, and President Biden ignores the border. JFK’s cabinet was strong in intellect and experience while President Biden’s cabinet only punches the diversity button. JFK actively got out of the White House and campaigned while President Biden is mostly sequestered and controlled.
These are the last words of the speech JFK planned to give in Dallas, Texas, Nov. 22, 1963. “ For as was written long ago: “except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.” However, I can’t get away from the fact that the fundamental American values and principles that underpin our country were expressed by the youngest President while the oldest President has all but abandoned them.
