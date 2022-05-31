Columnist Bob Barr wants to blame the Left, as usual, for what he sees as the cultural failings that led to the Buffalo shooter’s white-supremist, manifesto-fueled shooting spree at a local supermarket in a predominately Black neighborhood. The shooter wrote a manifesto that clearly laid out his premediated plans to murder Black people due to ideologies that are espoused on Fox News and by GOP lawmakers. Other nations have “cultural failings” and disaffected youth. European nations have less church attendance than the U.S. and yet they do not have these mass shootings. Barr and Republicans know how the Buffalo shooter got radicalized because they’re the ones that did it.
Barr and all Republicans need to answer these questions:
1.) Why was this 18-year-old with a disturbing history allowed access to a weapon? If “guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” then why are such people allowed access to deadly weapons?
2.) When will Barr and others denounce the Great Replacement Theory (GRT) and recognize its role in these acts of domestic terrorism? Barr tries to blame so-called “white guilt.” The shooter expressed no such guilt. Nor is making white students feel guilt any part of what anti-racist education is trying to achieve. Invoking “white guilt” is a cheap dog whistle tactic that needs to end.
3.) How have conservative efforts to ban books, concepts and diversity initiatives emboldened white supremacy and when will they attack white supremacy with the same gusto as CRT?
4.) When will the GOP establishment disavow and refuse to support lawmakers and pundits that espouse GRT?
5.) When will conservatives get their heads out of the sand and create policies that improve young people’s quality of life? If they are so worried about young people’s very real anxieties about dwindling resources, air pollution, unaffordable and unattainable housing and health care, etc., then do something about them rather than deny those threats exist. Pretending everything is OK when it isn’t doesn’t help anyone.
