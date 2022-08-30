Beware, music lovers of "classical" music: Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms, Verdi, Haydn, Wagner, among many other deceased but never dead composers: Repeated hearings of these genius works can lead to exhilaration, joy, elevated thoughts, and sheer amazement at the unequalled beauty and complexity of the melodies, harmonies, and diversity of sounds coming from instruments most people have likely never heard. Violins, violas, cellos, bass violins, oboes, English horns, flutes, French horns, trombones, tubas, tympani, and more. You may also notice improvements in your quickness of thought and other abilities. It's cerebral, but it's anything but dull!
Alas, along with our modern time-saving devices have come some time-wasting devices, so spare time has dwindled. YouTube is rich with all the classical music literature. For the past eight or nine months I have listed and watched the Frankfurt Radio Symphony almost nightly. The technology is so wonderful that it's almost like being there. And on the road, one can pair his/her phone up with the world's greatest music ever written and heard. Symphonies usually last from about 30 minutes to an hour and sometimes more. What a blessing!
Listening to any symphonic work usually requires 4 or 5 hearings to really appreciate and understand, but each time is joy and pleasure. Remember that giants lived in the land before us, and not only in music. The media and pop culture is always fixed on the present, because that's where the revenue streams are, but it isn't necessarily where the most uplifting treasure is. Try it. You'll like it, and maybe even love it.
