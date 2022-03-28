Well, the Federal Reserve (or more precisely, the Federal Open Market Committee) has finally begun ratcheting up interest rates. They have signaled that they will continue to raise rates at each of the remaining FOMC meetings this year - 1/4 of a percentage point each time. As usual, the committee totally mis-timed these rate hikes. They should have begun raising rates last year.
I firmly believe that a look at the backgrounds of the members of the current - and past - FOMC members (and the other members of the Fed) reveals why they continue to mismanage the economy. With few exceptions, you will find that these “economists” have been plucked from the hallowed halls of academia and not from the real world. They have spent years being educated at elite universities and most of them went on to teach at these same schools. Just a cursory look online at the resumes’ of these Fed members bears this out.
Princeton, Georgetown, Stanford, Columbia and, especially, The Wharton School at the Univ. of Pennsylvania, stand out as some of the ivory tower institutions of “higher learning” where these Fed members have been educated and then employed as professors and/or researchers.
It is high time that future presidents and senators, who have to confirm an individual’s nomination to the Fed, turn elsewhere to find Federal Reserve chairmen and members. Real world business experience is what is needed at the Fed, not a tendency to treat the handling of our economy like some research project for MBA candidates.
Art Laffer (who developed the famous Laffer Curve) and Steve Forbes (economist and editor of Forbes magazine) are two names that spring immediately to mind if looking outside the box for future Fed nominees. While both are Ivy-League educated, they each could bring years of relevant and practical business experience to the Fed. They could hardly do worse than the collection of pointy headed academics that are found at the Fed today.
