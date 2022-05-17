When Majorie Taylor Greene (MTG) first got elected to the U.S. House of Representatives two years ago from western Georgia’s 14th Congressional district, friends and family from out-of-state asked me if I lived in her district. I was able to happily respond that I did not. But now, thanks to redistricting, her district will, come Jan. 1 of next year, encompass a chunk of the southwestern corner of Cobb County, including Austell where I live.
For me, I can’t think of anyone who I would least like to represent me in Congress. MTG has said and done things, both before and after she got elected, which brings shame to the House and to our state. Here are just a few highlights. She has labeled the mass shooting of little children in Sandy Hook, CT as a “false flag operation.” Concerning 9/11, it was an inside job. Tell that to the families of the victims of these two horrific events. She accepted an invitation to speak before a white nationalist group in Florida just this year, and claims forest fires in California were set by environmentalists to promote a climate control agenda. She is also an apologist for Putin’s savage war on the Ukraine.
I could go on and on with many more examples. You could write a book on it. The point is, the woman is unhinged. Moreover, thanks to her rhetoric, she has been denied any and all committee assignments where the real work of Congress takes place. You would then think she would have plenty of time to provide excellent constituent services. But to the contrary, they are reputed to be nearly non-existent. Perhaps because she is too busy making a national name for herself as the crazy lady from Georgia.
In the wake of this pariah, a number of candidates are running to replace her in the May 24 primary, but to my mind none stands out more than Jennifer Strahan. Voting for Strahan does not mean voters in the 14th district would have to abandon or compromise their conservative principles, because among conservatives she is truly one of us. She is a small business owner, with a young and growing family. But most importantly, she would restore a sane and healthy approach towards achieving conservative values in Congress. Consequently, she deserves our support. Please vote for her if you can. Even democrats can cross over and vote for her.
