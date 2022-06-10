They were right - somebody was trying to steal the 2020 election (and overturn our government ). It was the Trump Toadies themselves.

I hope their pants are on fire now.

Jay C Stephenson

Clerk of Superior Court , Ret.

Former Cobb County Republican

Kennesaw

(1) comment

courtgirl
Allie Bradford

As a court reporter for 37 years, I'm very glad you're not in office anymore. You proved how immature and petty you were, and this juvenile letter just confirms it.

