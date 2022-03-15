The environmentalists have convinced a lot of people that we can transition to renewable energy overnight, but that is not the reality. The EU has abandoned most forms of energy except for wind, solar and natural gas, but they buy their gas from Russia. The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline proves they need even more of Russia’s gas. We too are to blame because we put sanctions on Venezuela and replaced that oil with Russian oil, some 700,000 barrels per day, or almost $70 million per day. Nord Stream 2 has now been stopped, so we need to embargo Russian oil here in the US and put on a 24/7 war-time effort to complete the Keystone pipeline so we can replace Russian oil with Canadian oil.
There will be some short term pain at the gas pump in doing this, but the only way to stop the Russian Hitler without going to war with Russia, is to cut off his supply of money. This means that the UN must embargo all oil and natural gas from Russia as well. In order to do this, Russia, and perhaps China, too, will need to be removed as permanent members of the Security Council and replaced with India and Japan. If the other UN members are not willing to do this, then the UN is worthless and there may be no stopping Putin’s aggression short of WWIII.
