What is the vote on cityhood really about? For my neighbors in West Cobb it boils down to three things.
A city charter. A county government vs. a well-organized special interest group with secret donors. And a solid track record of past performance, as opposed to a vague promise for future results.
Let's start with the city charter because that has turned out to be the biggest issue for many local citizens.
The charter is the only one in the entire state which treats a vote to ‘abstain’ as an ‘affirmative’ vote. An abstain vote usually means you are not voting for or against. But in the proposed City of Lost Mountain, this travesty of democracy would allow any and all local politicians to pretend like they are neither for or against a particular bill, while at the same time pushing it through and supporting it.
This clause alone is corrupt enough to cause a lot of damage to the financial savings of local citizens. It allows city council members (who have no term limits) to pretend to back out of voting, when all they're doing is pushing legislation through. It's undemocratic and un-American.
Is this the way any American city should work? Is it right to have one ‘yes’ vote, three ‘no’ votes, and two ‘abstain’ votes, and then have the local mayor rubber stamp his personal support and sign that bill into law?
I shudder to think how many tax increases and pork barrel projects could be passed by letting politicians hide behind this gaming of the vote.
I'm sure those politicians who promoted it also had their own reasons to include this clause. So let's take a closer look at the two organizational bodies voters we will be choosing on May 24th.
Cobb County is only 1 of 20 counties in the entire USA (out of over 3,000) that has maintained a AAA credit rating for 25 straight years.
As a result of our ability to have a fiscally conservative government that has attracted a lot of business and talented professionals, we enjoy a long list of benefits.
We have the lowest sales tax in all metro-Atlanta. The lowest millage rates for property taxes in metro-Atlanta. 94 parks covering over 6,000 acres. 17 libraries.
The county has become a commercial powerhouse thanks to conservative values. Our bedroom community in West Cobb has been a recipient of this strong financial base with funding that wouldn't be there if we cut ourselves off financially from these job creators.
An extra layer of government, if voted in, would require us to build more commercial properties locally which, if you look at the board of Preserve West Cobb Inc., just happens to be the perfect opportunity for many of these land and commercial developers supporting that group to get rich off the taxpayer’s dime.
Their feasibility study was neither feasible, nor a study. I perform studies for a living and it was shocking how many absolute basics were left out. It doesn't even mention maintaining our roads. Really? That alone will cost local taxpayers $1.7 million.
Many of the numbers that were cited in this study just don't exist in the real world. The average new vehicle today cost over $47,000 as of January 2022 according to Kelley Blue Book. Not $25,000 for a car. Not $30,000 for a truck as the study mentions. And Preserve West Cobb’s Inc. politician sponsored study calls for 16 of them, along with 37 new employees and officials, and 3 high level city employees getting their very own brand new cars every 5 years.
Those new car and new truck figures weren't even close to correct five years ago, and the idea of us offering nearly $800,000 worth of vehicles every five years for a territory with smooth roads that stretch only 15 to 20 minutes in any direction is simply insulting and ridiculous.
This special interest group doesn't seem capable of calculating the simplest of numbers to run a city, or even answering the most basic of questions. In the written correspondence I received asking about the number of employees budgeted for code enforcement, I was told they didn’t know. I was told in that same letter I received, this group has no budget and no plan.
Would any of us invest in a company with no budget and no plan? Especially since we're the ones who will be forced to give them our 'forever' checkbook?
This is a bear trap. Thanks to state politics we will likely never have the recourse to get that checkbook back if this referendum passes. Only the legislature in the state of Georgia can dissolve a city. Not the citizens. Not ever. This is one of the many reasons why Georgia now has nearly 700 city and county governments, and hasn’t dissolved a city in over 20 years.
I'm not against the idea of cityhood in the future. I'm strongly against this particular group's version of it, because they have chosen to be sloppy with the financials, evasive with the basic questions, and unethical with its voting practices.
That's why I'm voting no on May 24th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.