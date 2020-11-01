Amy Coney Barrett said she will interpret the law as written, following the Originalist philosophy of her mentor, Antonin Scalia.
That sounds great, but right here in Georgia, where Govs. Perdue through Kemp have succeeded in appointing an all-Originalist state supreme court, this conservative promise remains a long way from being fulfilled.
What we have seen, in fact, is judicial activism, under the guise of reaching back to find the law as it used to be written. The practical result is a train wreck.
In fact, we have a constitutional amendment on the ballot Nov. 3 where voters are being asked to decide whether citizens should be able to go to court to challenge unconstitutional laws passed by the Legislature.
That is strange since there is already a “judicial review” clause in the Georgia Constitution, which states in plain English that “Legislative acts in violation of this Constitution or the Constitution of the United States are void, and the judiciary shall so declare them.”
There is also a supporting statute on the books today, the Declaratory Judgment Act, which specifically provides for court challenges to the constitutionality of laws.
In 2017, the unanimous Originalist Georgia Supreme Court invalidated that constitutional provision and statute enacted by the Legislature, the opposite of what conservatives like Judge Amy Barrett have promised.
What was the underlying basis for tossing out the fundamental law “as written?” Justice Keith Blackwell wrote that sovereign immunity required it.
That is strange, since the Georgia Constitution says the legislature can pass a law like the Declaratory Judgment Act and that waives sovereign immunity. It is also passing strange to say that the judicial review clause written into Georgia’s Constitution today cannot survive the medieval common law sovereign immunity doctrine that “The King Can Do No Wrong.”
Stranger still, Justice Blackwell said the “original intent” of Georgia’s Constitution and statute can be found in the “initial iteration” of judicial review, in the Georgia Constitution of 1861.
Never mind that the 1861 Constitution is the one passed by Georgia’s Confederate legislature after seceding from the Union. Never mind the US Supreme Court has repeatedly asserted that Confederate law has no precedential value. Never mind that “judicial review” of the constitutionality of statutes has been enshrined in American law since the US Supreme Court’s 1803 decision in Marbury v. Madison.
The approach of the Georgia Supreme Court has created mass confusion, as it calls into question all existing law. How can a business operate in this state, for example, if it cannot rely on the laws as they are written down right now. What business owners wants to run the risk, if they are taken to court, that current statutes on the books will be replaced by Confederate law? Why not Babylonian legal precedent?
Moreover, the right to challenge government acts as unconstitutional is one of the most fundamental rights we possess. Judges should not be looking for reasons to replace it with sovereign immunity — which takes away all government accountability.
Georgia voters should approve the amendment to restore — over the court ruling and Governor Kemp’s veto — the fundamental right to restrain government power. Then Georgians have to set to work to fix the more fundamental problem that required us to vote to put a clause in the state constitution that is already written down there. Let’s make government keep the promise to apply the law “as it is written.”
