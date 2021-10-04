For more than four years, pastors from some of Marietta’s oldest and most well-established congregations have been meeting monthly with civic leaders such as Mayor Thunder Tumlin, Dr. Dwight "Ike" Reighard, president and CEO and Howard Cox of MUST Ministries, Superintendent of Marietta City Schools Dr. Grant Rivera, Marietta Chief of Police Dan Flynn, and Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens, to enjoy breakfast, fellowship, and to celebrate all that we share in common: a love for this community and a desire to see all God’s people thrive. For the last several months we have been honored to be joined by Rabbi Larry Sernovitz, Senior Rabbi of Temple Kol Emeth, and today we follow his lead in condemning the evil of anti-Semitism in all its forms.
We believe that it is love which casts out hatred, and as pastors who follow the example of Jesus Christ, we call on this community to ask the introspective question: Who did Jesus hate? Who did Jesus look down upon?
Did he not stand with the oppressed, longing to stamp out injustice and discrimination?
Following his example and standing with our friend, Rabbi Sernovitz, we join him in an observance of Yom Kippur by repenting of the sin of anti-semitism and we long for that day when we all might eat at the same table, as brothers and sisters.
Rev. Joe Evans of First Presbyterian Church
Rev. Dr. Michael Lewis of Roswell Street Baptist Church
Rev. Dr. Dwight "Ike" Reighard of Piedmont Church
Rev. Dr. Larry Purvis of Cole Street Missionary Baptist Church
Rev. Eric Beckham of Zion Baptist Church
Representing the Mayors Prayer Breakfast Fellowship
