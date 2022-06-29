In the 1930s, the German government manipulated its citizens into hatred of certain groups of people, fighting, killing in the streets, and then imposed laws regarding contraceptives and forced women to have babies. Their thought was that breeding would make them great again by creating a generation of young men and women to follow them blindly without question. The German government wanted control of the world. They were stopped, thank God!
Is that happening in America today? People are more concerned with the price of gasoline, price of food and the stock market than their freedom, just as Germany was in a period of awful inflation and very few took notice of what was really going on, this country is having a period of inflation and people are ignoring what is going on.
Just this week, the Supreme Court gave us more gun rights and divided us even further with their decisions. The unelected Justices gutted Miranda, took away separation of church and state, and took away control over our bodies (females). Creating more hatred and dissension among us.
Ask yourselves why our freedoms are being taken away, one by one. Why are we being engineered to behave the way we are behaving. Who or what is going to benefit. Senators and congressmen, congresswomen, become quite wealthy after one term. Good examples are Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Pick out one name and see how much they are worth after one term in office. Is the answer, money?
Why the phony rage the justices expressed when the Roe vs Wade decision was leaked? They were in fear of the reaction and I think one of them leaked it to cushion the blow when they did release it!
Please read Martin Niemöller’s famous quote regarding the Nazis. It applies to most people: The government will get around to you!
I am a very old white woman, so I don’t have a dog in this fight, but I feel compelled to speak out while I still have a voice and a way to speak out! Will our ability to speak out also change sometime in the near future?
(1) comment
BJ, you’re taking the absolute wrong understanding of what is happening, and since you call yourself old, I’m guessing it’s too late for education. Fortunately for we online readers of the MDJ, up until now, you’ve been “quiet”. Please, go back to sleep. That’s a good person. “Rock a by baby, in the tree tops”…shhh!, go to sleep now.
