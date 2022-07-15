Hello, my name is Cristian Escoto and I am a Boy Scout at Troop 232. I'm reaching out to speak about the current housing market in and around Marietta, Georgia.
Known for its real estate and suburban living, Marietta has been recognized by numerous online house searching websites as affordable and a top choice for new families. Unfortunately, due to the current shifts in almost all economic markets, Marietta's "affordable living" is being challenged. Additionally, this poses an issue for lower-income families looking to migrate out of underdeveloped areas of Georgia.
Despite these points, the housing market is in high demand. Many people are still willing and able to make inflamed housing purchases and are driving supply chain issues further into the gutter. That being said, this could potentially further the gap between the middle working class and the lower-income communities/families; thus, making Marietta less diverse socioeconomically.
Personally, I would suggest tiny Tesla house living which runs on 100% renewable energy and they are much cheaper than an average house. Another possible idea could be to have a pyramid-like socioeconomic housing system within neighborhoods. For example, more affordable but smaller housing for lower-income families then as your income increases, so does the size of your house and its price.
What actions (if any) will the city of Marietta take to help provide more affordable housing options?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.