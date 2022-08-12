Some of my friends who are members of the Bulldog Nation have referred to the school I attended as the North Avenue Trade School. Yes, I graduated from there, and I don't bleed red and black, but, before I went to Tech, I was a Georgia fan. My favorite Georgia player of all time is Fran Tarkenton. However, this letter is about another Georgia great, Herschel Walker.
I have always argued that the only persons who can accurately judge another's intelligence is either someone with vastly superior intelligence or a testing psychologist. I'm in neither of those camps, but I do have some thoughts about understanding intelligence.
We've all heard the example of a savant who is hyper-focused on one aspect of knowledge, exhibiting a mind which "just knows" the answer to something, like a string of calculations, and yet has no other skills. A wizard at advanced mathematics may not be able to create or understand rhyming lines; no poet there. Intelligence is not monolithic. Intelligence has many facets.
It takes incredible brain power for Tom Brady to control his body, move to avoid the rush, and pick out, in an instant, the right target to complete his pass. He may be the best ever at doing that. I won't make that assertion, but I will state that Hershel Walker is the best ever at going to the line and hurdling himself up and over. Like Brady, Walker has the brain power (intelligence) which guided his body to do what he did at the line. It was incredible. It was a joy to watch.
If candidate Walker fails to win his first foray into politics, in short order, people will forget the details of the loss and remember just that he was a neophyte, a first timer who couldn't be faulted for not winning his initial political race. He will go back to being Herschel Walker, the former Bulldog great.
However, if candidate Walker becomes Senator Walker, no matter how great a staff he assembles, I fear they will not be able to shield him from the laser like searches the press will engage in, nor will they be able to insulate him from the candor and coldness of the assessment people will make of his tenure in office. I would prefer he not suffer that fate.
