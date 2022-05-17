I do not have a dog in the fight for cityhood but a few points to ponder for the pro-city folks.
The proposed cities have stated that they will have Cobb County continue to provide some services and other services they will provide. That is all well and good, but how are they going to pay for those services and what do they plan to do if Cobb County decides that they cannot provide those services. I have been unable to find any state law that states the county has to support a city in providing services.
For example, road maintenance Ga. Code states: each government entity has control and responsibility for all construction, maintenance, or other work related to the roads within their jurisdictional control. So what are the new cities going to do when Cobb DOT says they do not have the resources and manpower to support the city?
Plus, wait until you see your home and business insurance rise when the cities' ISO ratings plummet because of fire department ratings and response times.
And do you really think that a city can pop up overnight, rent building space, hire employees, buy vehicles, elect a mayor and council with no funds? Before you vote you need to do some serious research into the long struggle that cities like Sandy Springs, Milton, Brookhaven and other recent cities have had to go through and the obstacles they had to overcome to get started.
