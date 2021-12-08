As a travel writer, Akila McConnell spent most of her career writing stories about faraway places. But when she had her first child, she decided to use her talents closer to home by telling the story of her own community here in Atlanta. She started Unexpected Atlanta Walking Tours in 2015 – a guided tour company focused on sharing the city's inclusive history, including its Black history.
The first tour followed Dr. Martin Luther King’s life through the places where he grew up, and its success helped the business to grow and take on more routes. As a result, it has helped to bring tourism to various parts of the city, including many predominantly minority neighborhoods.
But the pandemic was a big blow for a company that relied on people gathering in person – especially tourists. Akila had to completely rethink her business. So, she started running virtual walking tours and offering themed gift boxes instead. She used social media to promote them, including using personalized ads to market them to companies looking for virtual team-building events. And they were a hit. Akila has since restarted in-person tours, but the virtual ones have been so successful they’re here to stay.
For Akila, making the shift online helped Unexpected Atlanta Walking Tours find success during a tough time. But not every local business weathered the storm. When Meta surveyed hundreds of small business leaders across the state this summer, 15% said they weren’t currently operating, 42% of those still open said sales were down, and nearly a quarter said they’d cut jobs because of the pandemic.
Businesses led by women and minorities have felt the impact the most – yet another reminder that whenever crises hit, it’s always the most vulnerable who are hardest hit. Across the United States, women-run companies closed at a higher rate than those run by men, and Black, Latinx, and Asian-American businesses have felt the pain the most.
But Akila is far from alone in finding success online. Even before the pandemic, people were increasingly spending their time and money online, and businesses were increasingly going digital to reach them. What had been a gradual trend accelerated dramatically in 2020 as having a digital storefront, taking online orders, and reaching customers remotely became a necessity for businesses everywhere.
The good news is all these things are much easier than they were just a few years ago. And they work. Our survey found small businesses that reported higher shares of digital sales were also more likely to report more robust sales overall.
Here are three things every small business can do to be a success online.
- Establish your digital presence. For many this is the biggest leap, but it needn’t be daunting. Yes, setting up a website can be complicated and expensive. But, in just a few clicks, anyone can set up a Facebook Page or an Instagram Business Profile for free. And when you do, a world of opportunity opens. You can showcase products, communicate directly with customers, and build a following of people who love what you do. There are even free tools available to make it easy to take orders and sell online.
- Learn the basics of digital advertising. Some small business owners think advertising is something only big companies can afford – and that used to be true. But with personalized ads you can reach people you think will be interested in your products for just a few dollars. Learning the basics is easy – you can quickly learn how to create effective ads, identify audiences to show them to, and measure your results so you get the most bang for your buck.
- Know where to get help. There is support out there if you know where to look. Meta’s Business Resource Hub is a good place to start – a one stop shop for user friendly resources and trainings to help small businesses make the shift online.
After a year-and-a-half filled with hardship and heartbreak for so many, there are reasons to be optimistic for the future. We believe this digital transformation can be at the heart of Atlanta’s economic recovery. In 2021, you don’t need anyone’s permission to start a business. Just a good idea and a smart phone.
