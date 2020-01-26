When I learned of what has recently been uncovered regarding Georgia’s assisted living industry, to say that I was appalled and deeply troubled would be a major understatement. Our senior citizens deserve better protection from our state and those who are responsible for looking after our elders should be held to the highest standard. There are good assisted living facilities across our state, but citizens should do thorough research before choosing one. Thanks to this recent reporting, the Legislature has a clear guide to the changes that are needed to ensure a high quality standard of care for our seniors who live in these facilities, and I am currently working to draft legislation that will address some of the issues that have been uncovered.
Readers should understand how this situation occurred. Several years ago when the Legislature finally allowed the private sector to own and operate assisted living facilities in Georgia, they were seen as a wonderful new option for seniors by their advocates. These facilities were specifically designed to fill the “gap” between large personal care homes, where seniors were essentially able to live independently, and nursing homes, where skilled nursing services were available on at 24-hour basis. These new facilities were totally private pay, did not receive federal or state funding and offered limited personal services; therefore, the state required few regulations on their staffing levels, safety regulations and oversight procedures. Although well intended, hindsight has shown that this approach was very shortsighted. The state’s failure to be more stringent with their rules and regulations has caused many residents and their families to suffer.
Who could have foreseen that Georgia’s aging population would become one of the fastest growing in the U.S.? Many seniors are living past the age of 85, in which one out of every two seniors will experience degrees of dementia. Living alone at this stage in life becomes very difficult, and senior living facilities are seen as a viable option to maintaining a sense of independence. While the state lagged behind, the assisted living industry continued to adapt and expand to meet increasing market demands, building facilities that offer luxurious amenities, while keeping their staff level at the lowest point possible.
As seniors age and their health diminishes, many assisted living facilities failed to raise their staffing levels to meet their residents’ increasing physical, mental and emotional needs. It seems that many assisted living facilities have become “mini nursing homes,” and inadequate staffing poses a threat to the well-being of residents.
The recent reports highlighted other problem areas that must be addressed. Changes should be made to the application process to open a new assisted living facility or expand their business operation. They should be required to pass a more in-depth screening process as related to their financial stability. An extremely traumatic experience occurs when an elderly senior is forced to find a new place to live with only a few days’ notice because their facility has gone bankrupt. The current criteria to open and operate one of these facilities must be refined to ensure that only the best providers are licensed in our state.
In my opinion, designated levels of care and setting minimum staffing levels would be of the greatest benefit to residents. Seniors have different needs, and having the right type of staff members who have specific education in the care of seniors, especially of those with any form of dementia, is crucial. Proper education of caregivers is so important, and it should be an ongoing, required program. So many dangerous incidents could be prevented if a caregiver knows just the right thing to say to an agitated dementia patient.
In the past few years, there have been major improvement in the state’s requirements for federal background checks, but we need significant changes to our mandatory reporting laws. Facilities are not reporting possible cases of abuse, neglect and other dangerous situations to local law enforcement and the state’s facility regulations department. Families and others who visit residents in these facilities should also be on the lookout for problems and should report those problems as well. “If you see something, say something” is a good motto to follow. The state also must develop stronger penalties for noncompliance with rules and regulations and up the amount of fines that can be assessed.
Furthermore, both assisted living facilities and nursing homes face critical shortages of a trained workforce. The state should work diligently to encourage an increase in the number of certified nursing assistants. The CNA programs in our technical schools would benefit from expansion of the Hope Career Grant Program to allow CNA students to receive tuition assistance since they qualify as an industry with a workforce shortage. These programs need to include more clinical experience and concentration in the area of specialized care of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.
I am thankful attention has been brought to this issue. I plan to encourage my colleagues in the 2020 General Assembly session to join me in addressing the deficits identified in our state law. We all need to remember that hopefully we will all grow old and will want to live in safety, with dignity and in proper care wherever we choose to live.