Recently, I received a message from Sen. Raphael Warnock that he is proposing legislation to cap the monthly cost of insulin at $35. I very strongly believe this is a bad idea.
I have been a Georgian for over 20 years and I have been an onsulin-dependent diabetic for 38 years, since the age of 6. My annual out-of-pocket cost for diabetes care is somewhere between $3,500 and $4,500. Furthermore, I am a father of four who works in ministry which does not afford me any sort of extravagant lifestyle. You may believe that with my costly medical needs compounded with my lower income that I would be in favor of an effort to lower the cost of insulin, but I am not.
It is an easy assumption to make that with the high cost that companies like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk charge for life-giving medicines, they are simply lining their executives' pockets. While I recognize that the individuals leading these companies make more money annually than I do, I am comfortable paying what I have to pay for my diabetes care because a substantial portion of the profits from the prices I pay for my healthcare management goes toward funding diabetes research. With 38 years of insulin dependence under my belt, I am confident that we are closer to a cure for diabetes than when I was diagnosed, thanks to the research that has been done by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk among others.
Sen. Warnock's plan is a short-term solution to a long-term problem. If he is able to mandate a reduced price for insulin, he severely dampens or possibly even kills the ability to find a cure. If we really want to reduce the costs that people endure managing diabetes, then we would be better served by advocating for diabetes research for a cure. Cured patients do not need insulin, and the last time I checked, paying no money is better than paying even $35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.