During the recent campaign season, all eyes have been on Georgia as our election season was once again prolonged by a contentious U.S. Senate runoff race between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker. And while we have been thrilled to see the Reverend take back his seat, legislating has not let up in Washington as the lame duck session continues. There are a slew of lawmakers still at work, and preparing for 2023, who will hopefully internalize the resounding message sent by voters this cycle.
Lessons learned on the campaign trail should not be forgotten. Voters in Georgia and across the country sent a strong message around where their priorities lie — the economy, reproductive health access, and a need for focused leadership that actually addresses the problems we stay up at night thinking about for our families. Protecting small businesses and tech investments, too, must be a priority, as Georgia continues our work to foster a competitive and thriving economy that lifts us all.
Sen. Ossoff, while not on the campaign trail this cycle, has served as a beacon for this brand of leadership that we so badly need right now. He hasn’t let needless policy fights distract him in D.C., including a poorly timed anti-tech push by some of his colleagues. Here’s to hoping that others will follow his lead following this election.
