As a Cobb County parent and taxpayer, it is deeply troubling to read certain remarks a school board member made recently to the MDJ.
It is no secret that voicing complaints about this school district comes at a price. But what I find unacceptable is that a sitting school board member would spend time commenting on a private citizen’s personal life, such as that citizen’s employment. Additionally, the audacity of Mr. Scamihorn to think that the county government needs to consult the school board regarding hiring practices, is downright scary. Does this mean that anyone who dares to criticize the school district is subject to having aspects of their private life publicly revealed? Will anyone that “embarrasses” the superintendent or a board member by holding them accountable have to address ongoing slanderous attacks with their employer? How far into matters of the county will the school board attempt to influence?
There will never be a “right way” to seek improvements unless you consistently sing the praises of this district.
Additionally, it seems as though Georgia state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart also has time to obsess over the hiring practices of the county.
Enough is enough. Stop manufacturing controversy and start serving your constituents whom you chose to represent.
