I'm a practicing trial lawyer for 37 years, a resident of unincorporated Cobb County since 1989 and served in the 1990s as Cobb County Republican Party Rules Chairman. Prior to that, I resided in unincorporated Sandy Springs then the City of Sandy Springs whose first mayor, the late Eva Galumbos, who headed that incorporation movement I knew well.
There were two reasons that movement argued for the creation of a City of Sandy Springs which started a misguided incorporation movement in the other Atlanta area suburbs ever since: property taxes and zoning.
Galumbos' movement made a good case on the property tax issue as the Fulton County commissioners made Sandy Springs pay additional taxes as a special tax district along with the regular countywide Fulton property tax rate. Do you remember the cry of taxation without representation that started our Revolutionary War with King George III?
Cobb County never did what Fulton did — leaving the East Cobb movement with a red herring zoning issue. Just participate at zoning meetings, elect and support your candidates for Cobb Commission or support legislation increasing the size of the Cobb commission. Citizens, please save your hard earned money and vote NO on the creation of the City of East Cobb in the May election. Thank you.
