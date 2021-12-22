When I retired from a major soft drink company, I worked for 10 years as a volunteer with The Salvation Army (The Army). Among the things I did were participate in a capital campaign and serve on the metro Atlanta advisory board. I was in fact the chair of that board for three years.
After 10 years of working with The Army, I felt that I had done all I was called to do and resigned. I told people then that there was nothing I saw in my time with The Army that shook my belief that it is one of the great religious organizations in the world.
I was surprised to read on the Internet that The Army was telling people that they needed to apologize for being White and other “woke” nonsense. So, I went online and reviewed the material that was being discussed.
Here’s what I saw. In none of the material was The Army advising people to apologize for their color.
Here’s what I believe happened. In the wake of the George Floyd incident, when people all over America were extremely sensitive to all things race, some Army persons felt a need for racial sensitivity training within The Army. They were able to get approval for this internal training.
There has been no public announcement for any of this. Why? Because it was only intended to be internal.
This entire exercise was a huge mistake for several reasons.
First, America is the least racist country on the planet. All this “woke” nonsense is from Leftists, who actually dislike this country.
Second, The Salvation Army has always bent over backwards to be totally color blind.
Third, any effort like this is going to get out publicly and be misconstrued by those who don’t know The Army.
I still believe — strongly — in the mission and ministry of The Salvation Army. To show that I do still believe in it, I sent The Army an unplanned donation for its ministry this Christmas season. I also will double the amount I put in the Red Kettles, when I see the men and women ringing the bells.
God bless the ministry of The Salvation Army, which has been doing the most good for 156 years!
