19th century transit will not solve Cobb's traffic problems. In the long run, squandering several billion dollars on inefficient, ultra-expensive rail transit in one corridor will make our traffic problems worse. Rail will serve a microscopic percentage of our population and will require such a large percentage of our total transportation dollars that it will financially obstruct Cobb from being able to address our many other transportation needs in many other corridors.
If we are going to comprehensively solve our mobility challenges in many corridors, throughout Cobb, and throughout the Atlanta region, we are going to have to invest in the most cost-effective projects that can accomplish the most to improve mobility in many corridors throughout the county and the region.
Transit is an important component of our overall transportation needs. 21st century technology is going to revolutionize transportation. That includes 21st century transit.
Rideshare (Uber/Lyft) probably won't solve traffic congestion. Uber replaces one car trip with a different car trip. And the Uber driver is still a car on the road even when he or she has no passengers. If five cars making one trip each is replaced by one car making five trips, it's still five separate trips.
Autonomous vehicles are a 21st century technology that will revolutionize transportation. Once we reach the point where the vast majority of vehicles on the road are autonomous, it will
- dramatically reduce the number of accidents;
- enable vehicles to merge and change lanes more efficiently, reducing the disruption to traffic flow;
- dramatically reduce incidents of driver stupidity.
Even with more vehicles on our roads in the future, autonomous vehicles will enable traffic to move better than it does now.
What about 21st century transit?
In today's world, transit is the most inefficient form of transportation that we have. A car can get a person from their origination point directly to their destination. And if the person needs to go to multiple places, a car can get that person directly to all of their destinations.
By contrast, 19th century transit can get a person from somewhere in the vicinity of their origination point to somewhere in the vicinity of their destination.
As a percentage of the population, transit ridership has been declining in the U.S. for more than 60 years, primarily because transit is such an inefficient form of transportation. On average, total door-to-door trip time for transit is almost double the time it takes to drive. That's just not acceptable to the vast majority of 21st century Americans.
There are those who fantasize that if you build rail, commuters will become magically entranced by 19th century technology, and be thrilled to double their trip time. They also fantasize that it doesn't matter how much rail costs, even if there is no way to raise enough money to build what they want.
Most 21st century Americans want shorter trip times, not longer trip times. Consider what happened when we had the I-85 bridge collapse in the spring of 2017. That bridge collapse was so disruptive for commuters, that for seven weeks, many thousands of commuters switched to MARTA, because for those seven weeks, MARTA could deliver a faster trip time than driving. When the I-85 bridge was repaired, almost immediately, virtually all of those new transit riders went back to driving.
Those I-85 commuters still dislike traffic. But by comparison, rail transit proved to be even more unacceptable to nearly all of those commuters.
For the vast majority of 21st century Americans, 19th century transit is too inefficient to meet the expectations of 21st century society. The future of transit is going to depend on technology that can make transit cost-effectively give people better access to more destinations, in a time frame that is more competitive with driving.
Many companies are working on new transit concepts. Some of these companies are claiming that they can build their systems for as little as $10 million per mile, versus $300 million per mile for inefficient 19th century rail. Some of these companies have technologies that could realistically provide trip times that are far more competitive with driving, and much better than our current outmoded forms of transit.
Transit of the future will have to meet the expectations of a 21st century society.
By 2050, the Atlanta region may grow by another 40%, and may have 40% more vehicles on the road, and yet, with 21st century technology we may have less traffic congestion than we have now.