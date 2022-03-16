Are some commissioners prioritizing high density development over other legitimate concerns? A few examples.
- Z-11 - Last May, on a 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Gambrill and Birrell objecting, Z-11 approved high density residential housing close enough to the end of the runway at Dobbins Air Force Base, that the property had 4 separate official hazard designations on it. Federal guidelines recommend against most types of development, including residential, in military airport hazard zones.
The Cobb Chamber of Commerce had opposed the rezoning. How often do you ever hear about a Chamber of Commerce opposing a high density rezoning? They were concerned that this development would jeopardize tens of thousands of high paying jobs.
After the zoning decision, the Chamber of Commerce and Dobbins Air Force Base publicly urged the commissioners to reverse this ill-advised decision. In addition, state legislators, both Democrats and Republicans, expressed concerns about the rezoning. Governor Brian Kemp (Republican) and US Senator Raphael Warnock (Democrat) expressed concerns about the zoning decision. I have never heard of any zoning anywhere that ever caused so much bipartisan alarm from other branches of government.
The County's zoning code has a section whose intent is to prohibit almost all development, including residential, in any military airport hazard zone. However, that code section contained an exception.
Cobb County endured 8 months of trauma in the aftermath of Z-11, resulting in the commissioners approving an embarrassing land swap in January in order to move the Z-11 development to another location. Then, last month, four commissioners succeeded in getting "the exception" repealed from Code Section 134-275.1.
- Another alarming zoning case was Z-61 in the Mableton area. The RM-12 Zoning District allows a maximum of 12 apartment units per acre. On a 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Gambrill and Birrell objecting, the other commissioners approved RM-12 at 23 units per acre very close to low density single family homes!!!
Density caps and separation of incompatible land uses are foundational to preserving the character of suburban areas. Obliterating density caps destroys an essential protection in our zoning code.
Z-61 set another damaging precedent. The Land Use Plan allows density greater than 12 units per acre only in Regional Activity Centers (RAC). Mableton is nowhere near a RAC. Commissioner Birrell was explicit and emphatic that Z-61 would set a new precedent with countywide implications, and that she would not want something like this perpetrated in her district.
Catastrophic zoning decisions like Z-61 are among the reasons why the proposed new cities are feeling an urgency to get their cities started sooner.
- Some people have asked me whether those areas that have a master plan will be protected from adverse zoning decisions by the master plan. Ask East Cobb whether the JOSH Master Plan prevented a rezoning that was far more intense than had been anticipated in the JOSH Master Plan.
- Cobb County does not do zoning cases in January, because instead, they do the annual code amendment package and the annual Land Use Plan amendment package. In 2022, they did the code amendments, but not the Land Use Plan amendments. Cobb County has been claiming that this is because they are doing the 5 year update to the Comprehensive Plan, and they will just roll the Land Use Plan amendments into the Comp Plan update.
We have 5 year updates every 5 years, but we have always gone through the annual Land Use Plan amendments as a necessary separate public process. Every year, as a result of public review and public input, some of the amendments get changed or deleted.
By rolling these annual amendments into the 5 year update, it would enable Cobb County to hide these amendments from public review, until they were finalized within the larger document.
However, at Commissioner Gambrill's town hall meeting March 3, Community Development agreed to break out the annual land use plan amendments, and make them available for public review and comment. That is finally a step in the right direction. Let's hope Cobb County follows through by the end of March.
Cobb County Commissioners are making zoning, planning, development, and code replacement decisions that may profoundly alter the character of all of Cobb County, not just the suburbs. People moved to Cobb County because they like what Cobb County is, and don't necessarily want it to become something very different. This is why some people view cityhood as the only way to preserve the character of their communities.
