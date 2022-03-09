Cobb County is in the process of replacing the county's zoning code with a new Unified Development Code.
Originally, the biggest concern was that the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) instructed prospective consultants to "preserve the character of rural areas", but did NOT instruct the consultants to preserve the character of suburban areas.
Cobb County responded by telling the public that they intend to protect suburban neighborhoods also. However, what the commissioners are telling the public continues to be different than the instructions they are stating in the RFQ.
Many citizens subsequently asked that if that really is their intent, why were the commissioners refusing to amend the RFQ to also instruct, "preserve the character of suburban areas".
The RFQ also opened the door to expanding the allowable uses in suburban low density owner-occupied single-family neighborhoods. So, we had also asked the commissioners to add instructions to not expand the allowable uses in suburban single-family residential areas.
It turns out that the County was disappointed that there were only 2 applicants with the first RFQ, so the County has issued a revised RFQ to try to get more applicants. In the new RFQ, they made no changes with regard to directing the consultant not to expand the allowable uses in suburban neighborhoods.
In the section where they previously only instructed "preserve the character of rural areas", they have added the words "protects existing neighborhoods".
So, what does "protects existing neighborhoods" mean? And why have they rejected the language "preserve the character of suburban areas"? And why have they refused to even use the word "suburban"?
Many urban planners who hate the suburbs claim that suburban style development is unsustainable. Is Cobb County going to "protect existing neighborhoods" by allowing homeowners to add additional housing units to their lot, and rent out the extra housing unit? Would that "protect existing neighborhoods" by effectively increasing residential density in existing neighborhoods, and obliterate the owner-occupied character of those neighborhoods? No thanks. We don't need that kind of "protection".
Cobb County had already written the language "preserve the character of rural areas". If their intent was to also preserve the character of suburban areas, the easiest thing for them to do would have been to duplicate their own language, and revise the RFQ to also say "preserve the character of suburban areas".
So let's be clear. A majority of the commissioners clearly made the overt decision to refuse to instruct prospective consultants to "preserve the character of suburban areas."
And now, Cobb County has produced another video sales pitch trying to convince the public that they love the suburbs, so don't worry about what the RFQ says. In the video, Communications Director, Ross Cavitt, poses carefully worded questions to Community Development Director, Jessica Guinn.
However, at one point, Mr. Cavitt acknowledged that many people have asked why the County refused to use the word "suburban", but then he continues on to ask whether the new code will change the appearance of existing neighborhoods, rather than asking whether the new code would change "the character" of existing suburban areas.
In her response, Ms. Guinn completely ignored and declined to address why Cobb County refused to use the word "suburban" in the revised RFQ. But she did assure the public that Cobb County had no intention of changing the appearance of suburban neighborhoods.
Nobody asked whether the new Unified Development Code would change the appearance of suburban neighborhoods. The issue is Cobb County's refusal to tell prospective consultants in the RFQ to
* preserve the character of suburban areas, and
* do not change allowable uses to effectively increase the allowable number of housing units on each lot in suburban areas.
I'm no longer interested in manipulative public reassurances. Why is Cobb County continuing to tell citizens one thing, but they continue to insist on telling the consultants something different?
The biggest reason for the cityhood efforts in Lost Mountain, East Cobb, and Vinings, is local control of zoning for the purpose of preserving the character of rural and suburban areas. The commissioners could have calmed these concerns just by amending the RFQ to say "preserve the character of suburban areas", and by adding instructions to say that allowable uses would not be expanded in suburban single-family residential areas. They made a deliberate decision not to do that.
The commissioners themselves are doing more to make the case for cityhood, than cityhood proponents could ever achieve on their own.
