The Cobb Commissioners have received a flood of opposition to their efforts to replace our current zoning code. On Wednesday December 8, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Community Development Director Jessica Guinn held a virtual town hall to address some of the issues that Cobb citizens have raised.
During the town hall, the County finally addressed some, but not all, of the concerns raised by the public. At this point, my biggest concern is that what Cobb County is telling the public, is different than what the RFQ asks the prospective consultant to do.
RFQ = Request For Qualifications, which is the format the County used to solicit consultants to apply for the job of writing a new Ordinance.
Our current zoning code is well-suited to preserving the character, stability, and desirability of our suburban communities throughout Cobb.
Cobb County is claiming that they intend to "preserve the character of Cobb's rural and suburban neighborhoods". But the RFQ only discusses "preserving the unique character of the County's more rural areas". The RFQ makes no mention of preserving the character of suburban areas.
Cobb County has always discussed urban, suburban, and rural, and distinguished between the three. During the town hall they discussed all three. If Cobb County just simply forgot to mention preserving the character of existing suburban areas in the RFQ, that's a pretty huge mistake. I'm sorry if any of the commissioners are mad that I have been pointing out their mistake. But if it really was just a mistake, then why not just fix it?
The RFQ also says that the new code should be written "in accordance with current best practices in planning and zoning". Many urban planners dislike land use based zoning codes that provide a foundation for suburban style development. They prefer other kinds of zoning codes that are less supportive of suburban style development, and more supportive of urban style development. To the urban planner consultant that gets hired to do this work, the RFQ provides clear instructions to move away from land use based planning and zoning.
The RFQ calls for the consultant to remove or replace obsolete zoning districts. For months, I have been asking which zoning districts Cobb considered to be obsolete, and how would that obsolescence be determined? Until the town hall, the County had repeatedly refused to answer that question, except one person had told me that it would be left up to the consultant to decide. At the town hall, the County finally offered a reasonable list of "examples" of obsolete zoning districts, and they offered a reasonable justification. They did not say that these would be the only districts that would be dealt with as obsolete. It was just a list of possible examples.
The vast majority of Cobb's suburban neighborhoods are characterized as low-density, owner-occupied, single-family-residential neighborhoods.
Is the new code going to change the allowable uses to allow garages, auxiliary buildings, and or basements to be converted into rental housing units? If that's what we get, if only a quarter of the homeowners in an existing neighborhood decide to turn their property into a rental housing business, then this would effectively increase the density of that neighborhood by 25%. There would be 125 housing units in that neighborhood, instead of 100. And that would also obliterate the owner-occupied character of that neighborhood. The County still has not addressed this issue.
While I am not convinced that the County needs a whole new code, if a majority of the commissioners are adamant about doing this, I'm going to propose a fix for the RFQ.
- Add language to the RFQ that clearly instructs the consultant that one of the objectives of the new code is to preserve the existing character of our suburban neighborhoods, just as it already instructs them to preserve the character of our rural areas.
- Clarify the RFQ to clearly state that Cobb will continue to have a land use based zoning code that will not expand the allowable uses within existing suburban and rural single-family neighborhoods and communities.
- Define obsolescence by adding to the RFQ, the list of potentially obsolete zoning districts, along with the criteria for identifying those zoning districts as obsolete, that Jessica Guinn discussed at the town hall.
At this point, all I am asking is for the County to amend the RFQ to match what they are claiming their intent is.
