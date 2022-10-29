GDOT has been working on the I-285 / Ga 400 interchange for the last few years. Recently, a new phase of this project began, which involves the rebuilding of 3 bridges, and necessitates temporarily closing a couple of lanes on I-285 in both directions, from around Glenridge Drive to Ashford-Dunwoody Road.
The lane closures are expected to last about 8 months. The entire project to re-make this interchange into another Spaghetti Junction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
GDOT has issued some dire warnings about the lane closures. They have advised that trip times could take much longer, and if there is an accident in the construction zone, delays could be several hours. They have advised people to avoid the area, or to find alternative routes.
So far, the traffic has not been as bad as predicted.
The information that follows is my analysis. I am not speaking for GDOT.
Closing 2 of the 5 through lanes seems like a massive constriction in one of the most heavily traveled sections of roadway in the entire Atlanta region. Why shouldn't a 40% reduction of capacity result in horrendous traffic congestion?
The answer is more complex than you might think.
First of all, some people have heeded GDOT's warnings, and are avoiding the area or finding alternative routes. But this is only a tiny fraction of all the traffic that normally goes through this area. It appears that the increased traffic volume on other roads has been fairly modest so far.
It is important to understand the concept of what GDOT is trying to achieve in completely reconceptualizing and completely reconfiguring the I-285 / Ga 400 interchange.
15 years ago, GDOT recognized that there were major safety and operational deficiencies in the area of the I-285 / Ga 400 interchange, and they began planning improvements. Some of the entrance and exit ramps were not as safe as they know how to do today. In addition, there were way too many exit and entrance ramps in a small area, which resulted in excessive merging and excessive lane changing throughout this area.
The most important aspects of the concept for the new interchange is to make the entrance and exit ramps safer, and to reduce the number of entrances and exits that connect directly to the I-285 through lanes. It also spreads out the entrances and exits.
As an example, if someone is going from Ga 400 northbound or southbound to Ashford-Dunwoody Road, they no longer have to merge onto I-285 and then exit I-285 onto Ashford-Dunwoody. Also, the Ashford-Dunwoody exit ramp from I-285 eastbound now occurs more than a mile earlier than where this exit used to be.
The new ramps are removing the traffic going to Ashford Dunwoody Road from the through traffic lanes on I-285 eastbound, and removing a lot of the traffic that would otherwise have had to travel through the lane closure impact zone.
GDOT figured out that if they waited on rebuilding the 3 bridges until after all of these other new ramps were completed, and if these new ramps and collector-distributor lanes worked as well as they hoped, then perhaps they could mitigate some of the traffic congestion that would result from the lane closures.
Well, it looks like all of the new ramps and collector-distributor lanes are working at least as well as anticipated, if not better. And once all of the construction for the entire interchange is completed (hopefully before the end of 2023), it is likely that all traffic moving through this interchange will be able to move faster, more efficiently, and more safely, than has been the case in the past.
For now, it appears that a huge percentage of the previous traffic has been diverted out of the construction zone by the new ramps, and a lot of I-285 merging and lane changing has also been eliminated in this immediate area. These factors have significantly mitigated the impact of the lane closures, and that's why the traffic impact has not been as bad as expected, so far.
If there is an accident in the construction zone, the traffic impact will likely be as bad as GDOT has been predicting. If you have found satisfactory alternative routes, please continue to use them.
There is certainly some traffic impact in this area, but so far, it appears that the impact has been considerably less than had been feared.
In the long run, the good news is that the improvements that GDOT has already completed, are working spectacularly.
