In November, we had an election, which Joe Biden won by seven million votes. He won the Electoral College 306-232. All states certified the election, including Georgia. The Electoral College has confirmed the vote. And Congress has certified this outcome.
There have been many allegations of fraud. Many of those allegations are totally unfounded. Some are total fabrications. A few are merely greatly exaggerated. There have been allegations of thousands of dead people voting in Georgia. The Secretary of State has confirmed that only 2 apparently dead people voted in Georgia. The others were legally registered voters who had the same or similar names as people who had died.
Georgia has a highly qualified, extremely honest and honorable, conservative Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, who voted for President Donald Trump. He has investigated the many allegations of fraud. He has concluded that there was no widespread fraud in Georgia. Not nearly enough to affect the outcome. In addition, Raffensperger ordered both a hand recount and a machine recount. They were nearly identical, which debunks the allegation that the Dominion machines changed votes. If the machines had altered the count, it would have shown up in the hand recount.
Georgia has a highly qualified, extremely honest and honorable, conservative Republican governor, Brian Kemp, who voted for President Trump. He has reviewed the evidence, and agrees with Raffensperger’s conclusions. Kemp and Raffensperger are now under attack for upholding a fair election, and for defending the U.S. Constitution.
President Trump’s own attorney general, Bill Barr, a Trump supporter, ordered investigations of possible fraud in the election. Those investigations led Barr to conclude that there was no widespread fraud in this election, in any state, and nothing that could alter the outcome of the election.
The allegation that Kemp, Raffensperger and Barr are part of some conspiracy against President Trump, is beyond ridiculous. It’s delusional.
None of the above means that there was no fraud. There has been fraud in every election. But real investigations have all concluded that there was no widespread fraud, and not nearly enough to affect the outcome.
Perhaps the best evidence that there is no credible evidence of widespread fraud, is that all of the lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign have failed, because in every case, the plaintiff failed to present ANY credible evidence of widespread fraud. Many of those cases were decided by Republican judges, and many of those cases were decided by judges that Trump himself had appointed.
If there had been any CREDIBLE evidence of fraud, I believe that the Trump campaign would have presented that evidence to the courts.
For 230 years, our constitutional republic has held strong because this country has always respected the will of the people in elections, and we have always had a peaceful transfer of power. That’s not to say that there haven’t ever been a handful of partisan renegades. But no major political party has ever before attempted to destroy our democracy, by refusing to honor the will of the people, and relegate the U.S. to essentially a banana republic.
At this point, partisan politics is beginning to look like a coup attempt. If the coup fails, and if Joe Biden does become president, many voters in future elections may not want to support those who participated in a coup attempt.
I wonder if people who are participating in this coup attempt have considered how catastrophic it would be for the future our country, if they actually succeed in overturning this election? It would be the end of democracy based on honoring the outcome of elections. What would be the path to restoring democracy? I don’t think it would be possible to restore democracy.
Republicans need to do some soul searching to figure out why 81 million Americans voted against President Trump. How do Republicans win future elections?
In 2020, Trump did slightly better with rural voters, voters with a high school education, and some groups of Hispanics than he did in 2016. However, he did much worse with suburban women and younger voters. That’s the real reality of this election. Suburban women and a heavy turnout of young voters determined this election. It’s not fraud for legally registered voters to vote the way they want to vote.
It’s time for ALL patriotic Americans to defend our country, our form of government, and our Constitution. President-elect Joe Biden won this election.
