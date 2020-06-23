In the June 13 Around Town, Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce said that the reason for the 2018 tax increase was because he inherited the consequences of fiscally irresponsible steps taken by the Board of Commissioners in 2016, before he had even taken office.
Is that true? Yes it is.
In 2016, the Cobb commissioners approved a large, unsustainable decrease in the property tax rate. Then, the commissioners "balanced" their proposed fiscal 2017 budget, in part, by not counting some known expenses that were expected to have to be paid in fiscal 2017.
The commissioners wound up having to defer some of those expenses into future years. That didn't eliminate those expenses. It merely piled up additional necessary spending into future years. All of the district commissioners who were on the BOC in 2016, later conceded that the 2016 tax rate cut had been a mistake.
In 2017, the commissioners "balanced" the budget by again deferring some expenditures to the next fiscal year, and covered the remaining shortfall with one-time money by emptying various reserves. That made the future situation even worse.
By 2018, there were no reserves left to pillage. And there were known necessities that just couldn't be deferred any longer. We were operating old police cars that were well past their useful life and had to be replaced. Other necessities also could not be deferred any longer.
I suggested to Chairman Boyce that the 2016 district commissioners had caused this situation, so he should force them to be the ones to raise taxes. Mike responded that he couldn't do that. He told me that the voters did not elect him to get political retribution on the other commissioners. He said the voters elected him to do what was right for Cobb County, and to be the leader on tough decisions. There are few elected officials who would take such an honorable stance.
Cobb did not spend its way into the 2018 tax increase. The spending increase that occurred that year was because necessities that had been deferred from previous years, were finally being honestly dealt with.
In 2016, before Mike Boyce was on the BoC, the commissioners approved an unsustainably low tax rate, that was insufficient to cover known expenses. Then they made matters worse by further deferring known necessities into the next year.
The tax increase in 2018, was nothing more than a return to an honest budget. Boyce and Commissioners Lisa Cupid and Bob Weatherford, made difficult but honest and honorable votes in favor of that tax increase. Even Commissioner JoAnn Birrell proposed a 1.1 mills increase instead of 1.7. And Commissioner Bob Ott proposed a 0.6 mills tax increase. None of the commissioners claimed that it was possible for Cobb to move forward without a tax increase.
But three commissioners were convinced that smaller tax increases would not have fixed the whole problem, and would have necessitated additional future tax increases. In the end, regardless of whether Commissioner Ott or Commissioner Birrell could have pulled off such a tight budget, the reality is that they were unable to get other commissioners to agree with their plan.
Today, Cobb still has the second lowest property tax rate in the Atlanta region. Most counties have a much higher property tax rate than Cobb.
For the most part, Cobb provides good services, and has very capable employees. We have fewer county employees per capita than other counties in the region. That suggests that Cobb operates pretty efficiently.
Cobb did not raise the property tax rate in 2019, and they will not raise the property tax rate in 2020. Once Cobb reset the tax rate in 2018 and approved an honest budget, they have not gone on a spending spree. They are honestly covering the expenses that were already in place, and they are doing the best they can to keep up with inflation while managing what we have, without any additional tax increases.
In the Around Town column, Chairman Boyce also raised the question of whether the Cobb Republican Party was out of touch with Cobb voters on this issue. With 68% of Cobb Republican voters siding with Boyce in the primary election, Mike might be correct on all of these issues.