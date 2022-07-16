Former NFL player Dion Sanders says that as head coach at predominantly Black Jackson (MS) State University, he coaches athletes 75% of whom have no father in their homes or their lives. Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz says America’s legal system is on life support. Goons who attacked the U.S. Capitol without one whit of organization or clear purpose are being called insurrectionists, an intentionally dumbed down use of a serious, history-laden word. Why?
The Proud Boys are given center stage and taken to task by the liberal media while Black Lives Matter and Antifa are heralded and unpunished for their destructive 2020 “summer of love.” Parents who address their local school boards are tainted by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland who also refuses to enforce the law that forbids protesting in front of the homes of U.S. Supreme Court members. Why?
My Pillow – meaning Mike Lindell and his free speech – has been canceled by Walmart and boo-coodles of other stores. Professional sports have been politicized beyond measure. Liberals are totally unhinged because of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, seeking any loophole they can find to subvert the law of the land while lambasting Trump supporters for not accepting the results of an election. Such glaring hypocrisy. The January 6 Committee pretends to be seeking the truth about President Trump’s role in the January 6 caper but allows no cross-examination of witnesses. Why?
Liberals are enjoying success in sexualizing early childhood education. Drag queens in elementary schools have become common place entertainment for major city school systems. Disney, who has always made their mermaids and other females sexy and blink-those-eyes suggestive, is now in full sexualization bloom. The World Health Organization recently declared that “sex is not limited to male and female.” Why?
Father in Heaven, not the military, too. Oh yes, google Joint Chief of Staff General Milley, or U.S. Military, or any one of the military branches, particularly the Navy, and read about the military’s efforts to acknowledge “our evolving understanding of gender in the contemporary world,” as a Church of England bishop put it. Compare the indoctrination you find to what you thought our military is actually for. Weep as you let your thoughts run to Eisenhower, MacArthur, Bradley, Patton, or to two of my personal, local heroes who have been heralded in this column, Generals Akin and Nutter. But don’t weep too long. There’s a war to be fought, a war of ideas but a war still. Whoever wins gets our children and grandchildren. Why?
And oh yeah, Boris Johnson resigned as Prime Minister of Great Britain. Why?
“Cultural evolution” is a misleading term. Every effect has a cause, socially as well as biologically. Suffice it to say that Deion Sanders clearly pin-pointed the cause of violence in America. The solution to guns and shootings is fathers, not the disarming of the citizenry. Given Chicago and Japan’s strict gun laws and shootings as well, why do some think disarming citizens will make us safer? Alan Dershowitz’s claim has been supported by the obviously nervous lawyers who appear before the January 6 Committee. We’re in bad shape when a Congressional Committee can induce nervousness in lawyers. Democrats have gone from Russia, Russia, Russia to Impeachement, Impeachment to “We gotta keep this ‘former guy’ from running for President in 2024.” Why?
If parents are to be chastised for speaking their piece to local boards of education, we can be sure that war is being made on our kids. The president of the National Education Association recently screamed, “We are gay and we will stay!” after Roe was overturned. Politics over learning. Why?
As for the Prime Minister, he serves as a warning to scaredy-cat Republicans who back away from what and whom they once said they supported. Johnson didn’t get by with it and neither will Republicans. Restless British Tories finished Johnson off. Ordinary Republicans are restless too. Why?
Why, oh why are ordinary folks facing such a culture? Because schools and colleges have always tended liberal to radical and we ourselves have let it happen. Commendably, we’ve been working hard at our jobs, but foolishly we’ve not been paying enough attention to politics, activism, and voting. This is changing, however. If November proves otherwise, our grandchildren will live in a moral/philosophical wasteland where objective truth is laughed at and where “my truth” and “your truth” are the guiding principles. If we can call them that.
