Yes, it’s grown children now saying to their parents, “Get back in that house!” It’s graduating seniors in high schools and colleges who could well have already seen many friends for the last time. For others, it’s the lost job and the endangered mortgage. In degree, it’s all of us.
Already, however, we are learning things about ourselves. Some of those things are bad, some good. Not for a long time have Americans used the word “we” as much as we are using it now. “We the people” are now we the locked in and locked out, locked in our homes and locked out of our workplaces. But in it all we are being educated and somewhat united. Anyone who has lived life for, say, 20 years should understand how America works. In America you can chase your dream, but sometimes that dream is stymied and one has to wait, re-coup, and try again.
Another positive is that we have seen once more the neighborliness of Americans, and not just from next-door neighbors. Individuals, families, service clubs and even corporations are all extending themselves to help meet the needs of others.
We are also learning a great deal about learning. Just when, why and by whose counsel did we begin lining students up in rows of desks with the teacher standing authoritatively before them? It wasn’t done that way in the beginning (Socrates held a disdain for it) and it’s not done that way now in homeschooling. When Jefferson in 1779 proposed a public “two track education for the laboring and the learned,” and when in the 1830s Horace Mann promoted “age grading,” surely neither visionary wished for a school with hundreds of children or youths together in one place. Today, though, we crowd them together in “comprehensive” schools and then wonder where our child’s bad influences come from.
If we didn’t know already, we’re learning that high tech is also low touch. Parents are reporting that their children and teens are yearning to see their teachers, not just their friends. Technology, a blessing and a curse, cannot give love or encouragement as well as a human being can. Could our current isolation be pointing us toward consideration of, say, three days at school and two days at home with distinct assignments for the home days? With so many parents doing online work at home anyhow, schools don’t really have to be the babysitters they used to be. Are we about to experience “back to the future” and to understand there is nothing new under the sun, particularly when it comes to our emotional needs?
The bad thing, maybe the worst, about our isolation is its political and sociological implications, particularly our docile acceptance of the government’s actions. Why aren’t governors seeking the wisdom of the electorate, the will of the people, before they declare their closures? Why are we relying on arguably overeducated experts and their significantly overstated “models” instead of on simple arithmetic, namely the comparison of cases, recoveries, and deaths to population? Why haven’t governors sought more counsel from state legislators who represent the people, particularly since freedom of assembly and freedom of worship are now being affected?
Regarding arithmetic, as of this writing Georgia has 10,189 cases of coronavirus, 369 deaths, and 10 million people. The United States has 434,861 cases, 14,814 deaths, and 330 million people. Sorrow and gravity? Yes. A need for the panic pushed on us? No. Given China mischief on one side and Trump-hate on the other, it’s no longer conspiratorial, crazy, or premature to feel like something is fishy.
There is simply too little concern for the economy. The economy is not an abstraction. It’s people working, buying and selling, providing jobs, and paying for mortgages and food. Yet, instead of hearing from the practitioner/producers of our economy, we are obeying professors and social scientists who tell us to close our stores. Social science is not a science and neither is political science. Both are studies of socio-political ideas and practices, not of hard facts. But if you have a doctor’s degree we’ll take your word for just about anything.
Our economy — that means livelihood — is crumbling. If we’re all about saving lives, we had better save people’s livelihoods and homes. Let’s not let social scientists determine what gives us meaning or what risks we should or should not take. We’ve behaved mighty well. Let’s unlock our stores. Europe is already doing so.
Small business needs a ventilator that costs nothing: an open front door. It’s needed while there’s still something to ventilate.