First it was simply a broad path, a strip of mud lined on both sides by humble mercantile stores, a local bank, a doctor’s office, a sheriff’s office, and possibly a hotel, depending on the size and location of the emerging town or village. There were no side paths just yet, only one long strip. After many long, long decades the muddy strip, now called a street, would either be partially covered with boards – commonly called “planks” – or gravel if the area was blessed by a nearby “gravel pit” or quarry. Gravel or small rocks would be a vast improvement over the muddy mess created by heavy rains and defecating horses and mules tied to posts just outside the commercial establishments. Years and years hence would bring asphalt or concrete.
No, this isn’t just a scene from a western movie. It is the way we were as our American forefathers trekked from New England three thousand miles across a new continental nation, building towns here and there. As the nation moved its boundary westward, the villages that were built changed over the years. The first major change was from a strip town to a town square. Now each town had a center around which commerce and community activities gathered. Marietta, Georgia is a good example of a city that still manages to maintain a vibrant town square. Not destroyed by a nearby interstate highway as some towns have been, Marietta is unique.
Commercially, the history of American towns has taken the following path: 1) a strip of a road that would typically become Main Street, 2) a town square that became a social and political as well as commercial center, 3) a “strip mall” on the edge of town that drew shoppers from the square, and in the case of larger towns and cities, 4) a mall that would become a walled city within itself further drawing shoppers from downtown. But now we’re told that malls are in their last days. What’s next for our small towns and cities and populous rural areas?
Notice that in the above scenario there were no schools that lined the muddy streets of the New World’s first “population centers.” But that doesn’t mean there was no learning, no transmission of wisdom, and no interest in the educating of children. It means that parents had to take care of those responsibilities themselves. For starters, children were taught the basics, that is, how to acquire food and water, how to keep a roof over their heads, how to gather fuel, how to acquire transportation, and how to secure a line of work. While the northeast had a measure of public funding for schools in the late 1780s, the concept of free public schooling would not begin its slow spread until the 1830s.
Spread it has. Today every state provides free public schooling and also has compulsory school laws. Since 1979, thanks to President Carter and his debt to the National Education Association, the US has had a federal level Department of Education despite the fact that the 10th Amendment to the Constitution prohibits it. The one-room school house is no more and bureaucracy reigns.
Compulsory education is a good idea but drag queen hour is not. Local school boards are what the Founders intended but strict limitations on what parents can say at board meetings is not. The teaching of language, mathematics, science, history, computer literacy, and the broad humanities is good. Turning biologically-based sex ed into acknowledgement of every deviation under the sun is not. Teaching teens to think for themselves is good. The “What is your preferred pronoun” malarkey is not. Cultural literacy is good. Multiculturalism that pretends America is not special is not.
In a previous column I related my surprise at how my four children, all products of our public schools, chose either home schooling, private schools, or a planned mix to educate their own children. While they all loved and appreciated their teachers, it turns out that they knew more about the halls and restrooms and negative peer pressure than I did after 37 years of hall duty and restroom duty. Neither parents nor teachers can know the undertow of what is going on when hundreds of teens are in one place having far more influence on each other than parents ever have.
Covid and the war on parents have taken a toll on our schools. Homeschooling and private education are growing. If our schools are on fire as many are claiming and if the sexualization and the indoctrination taking place in liberal states continues to spread, it will be time to make some changes again. I sense we best be ready to make them.
