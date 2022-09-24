Because conservatives are prone to stand in the gap and yell “Stop!” to foolish notions, some liberals have raised the question, “What are conservatives afraid of?” First of all, one would display serious ignorance to argue that Thucydides, Cicero, William F. Buckley, Barry Goldwater, Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, Rush Limbaugh, Candace Owens, Clarence Thomas, Ben Carson, and Thomas Sowell were afraid of anything. Of course six of these are old dead White men and one is an old dead White woman, but the others — all Blacks — are still alive, still conservative, and still unafraid to assert their conservative principles. I suspect their fearlessness has rubbed off on those who admire and appreciate them.
To the contrary, it is the liberal mind that harbors fear and spreads its tentacles everywhere. I say “the liberal mind” rather than name names because I don’t want to offend any of my liberal friends. When liberals get offended they punch the pause button in order to stroke their offendedness which means that meaningful debate is aborted. Consider the following fears that modern liberals cannot seem to conquer (not classical liberals who stood strong in debate and were often persuasive, but today’s liberals who shout “offensive” or “fascist” at everyone with whom they disagree).
Liberals are afraid of laughter. Perhaps they don’t laugh because they believe in the perfectibility of man but don’t see much perfection anywhere. Why do the conservatives on Fox and Newsmax laugh and enjoy their work while the liberals on CNN and MSNBC are so humorless, solemn, and angry? I’m very concerned about CNN’s Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer. These two men need some friends. So do their guests. Their sadness is understandable, however. LBJ’s Great Society did not produce a great society. His War on Poverty was a flop. The billionaires and millionaires of America could better address poverty by setting up a private poverty program to which I would gladly contribute. Liberals are sad because government largesse never works. Check out what it has done to poor American families.
Liberals are afraid of localism. That’s why they don’t like the Constitution too much and want to change it drastically. They abhor the Tenth Amendment which draws the line on what the federal government can do but which has been disregarded by Congress for decades. Liberals simply love big government. To them localism smacks of uneducated types, local yokels, and deplorables who could never wisely govern themselves. Self-determination has never been as valued by liberals as it has by conservatives.
Liberals are afraid of narrow interpretations of words and of law. In the spirit and words of their beloved Al Gore they embrace the Constitution as “a dynamic, ever-changing document.” In other words our Constitution doesn’t mean what the Constitution writers meant. It means what contemporary legislators and judges prefer. The Judiciary serves as their natural power base. Therefore, “originalism” and “strict constructionism” have no place in the liberal lexicon and therefore Clarence Thomas is their mortal enemy.
Liberals — the contemporary ones, remember, but including the older ones who have allowed younger, outrageous liberals to take over — are afraid of expressive religious faith. Regarding such, one of them recently wrote. “Religious views should not — must not — inform public policy.” Dear Lord! Try that on George Washington, John Adams, and all the other Framers plus Abraham Lincoln and a host of others. Argue to an objective, even secular historian that Christianity (a religious “view,” I suppose) particularly the Ten Commandments, the Sermon on the Mount and the New Testament epistles have not been informed America’s jurisprudence and common ethic.
Liberals are also afraid of anything transcendent. Natural order means little to them or else they would recognize the sexual chaos spreading the land and the rank evil of the sexual grooming going on in only a few school systems in America but in many school systems in Canada and Europe. Maybe liberals don’t read newspapers or watch the news as much as they should. Maybe it’s their addiction to National Public Radio, but something makes them skittish about people of faith.
Liberals are afraid of conservative parents and Donald Trump. This fear makes total sense in the liberal’s overall scheme of things because the family — being a little unit of government with parents being its reasonable leaders and children being their natural subjects/citizens — is the greatest impediment to the socialist/statist dream that lies deep in the liberal mind and heart. Trump, of course, is simply the most effective outlier liberals have ever faced. The man gives them the hibbie-gibbies.
Finally, liberals fear this year’s midterm election. This fear is rational.
