Because I grew up in the meadow, I’ve always wished my four children could have also. Since they had to live in the village, I acknowledge they could not have experienced a better one than Kennesaw or Cobb County, Georgia.
Whoever said or wrote “rules are the price we pay for civilization” spoke the truth. Rules imply norms and borders. If we have no borders we have no nation, no village, and actually no well-functioning family. It is a bit ironic, however, that rules which serve to keep order are so often the enemy of order. When rules become chains we have a problem. Rules typically become chains whenever certain villagers gain leadership or power and then commence to possess and increase that power. It’s doubtful that any examples are needed. Let us just say that over-bearing villagers who enjoy power and who want to fashion the village in their own image are the reason so many other villagers yearn for the meadow.
But just what does the meadow offer? It offers freedom of movement, less noise, more space, natural beauty, cleaner air, more privacy, less crime, less stress, and less need for rules. For children it means more influence by parents and other adults and less influence from peers in a huge consolidated school. Regarding childrearing, someone needs to write a book titled “It Takes a Meadow.” What children learn at school from peers, through youth culture and more and more often from certain curricula, is negatively affecting the family. Check the curricula of our major city school systems if you doubt this.
Hillary Clinton’s book, “It Takes a Village,” was not about the village. It was about government. Village was the metaphor she used to argue what government could and should be doing. But in Clinton’s village, bureaucracy reigns. It kills by smothering. It promotes group think and slays individual thought. It purports to extol the village as a whole but actually provides opportunity for would-be village rulers to have what they have always wanted which is power and attention. Being student body president at a big university just isn’t enough. The village ruler will die of despair without a prominent platform from which to spew his or her socio-political philosophy.
The study of history, or at least a small amount of history reading now and then, will inform us of what the many would-be village rulers desire. We’ve all known and have been blessed by many good village rulers whose aims were selfless and noble. Yet there is something about ruling that draws so many to seek it who are not noble. Rather, they are needy. Stand beside this claim all of the tyrants of the world, all of whom have been socialists, and look at their personal and family lives. They were all un-fulfilled and lonely. They thought that the village and power over it and over many other villages would cure their need. Instead it led them to do great evil.
The Vanderbilt University professors – the Agrarians (1930) – were not crazy. They knew that industrialization could not be stopped. Still, in their strong argument for agrarianism, crafted so well in their book “I’ll Take My Stand,” these English and literature professors pleaded with readers to understand that the village would eventually kill the meadow. They pleaded for the values that country life taught, asserting that the village would eventually but surely lose sight of them.
Let’s be truthful and blunt. Our big cities are a mess. Their mess has become a poisonous creep to smaller cities. More and more it is reaching the countryside. Violence is rampant.
There is a cure: “Oil in the lamp, gas in the car, God in the man.” This is no platitude. It is the cure for our cities’ ills. Yes, moving to town can easily cause one to lose his or her grip on the values of the meadow – kindness, friendliness, hospitality, honor, faith, authenticity, neighborliness, love of nature, frugality, and the art of the commonplace. These values render hollow all of the pleasures of the village such as restaurants, sports stadiums, concerts, and ubiquitous breweries.
These musings are no plea that we all become farmers. They are a cry for remembering what farmers know: though the village has afforded easier lives and luxury, it has not permeated our lives with joy or peace.
And yes, people of the meadow are far less likely to believe that gun control will change the heart of a criminal or hinder him from acquiring a gun.
