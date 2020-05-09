“We’re all in this together.” When spoken in reference to the coronavirus, these words are meant to be comforting. Comfort is a wonderful thing, but a clear understanding of a situation can afford far more comfort than bumper sticker phrases.
The mess we’re in is multifaceted. It’s political, medical and economic. Politically, individual liberties are being violated, an election year is being muddled, and reformers are gleefully anticipating a new and different America. Medically, people are dying, the living are drowning in uncertain information and unelected experts are running the show. Economically, joblessness abounds, small business is being crushed and socialists are frothing at the mouth over the possibility of seismic social change.
Yet another facet that undergirds all of the above is a philosophical one. Globalists like Bill Gates, Theresa Heinz Kerry, George Soros, and Bernie Sanders view our mess as an argument for “global solutions.” Let’s give the globalists credit for sincerity. Bill Gates certainly doesn’t need money. Neither do Kerry and Soros. Sanders? Let’s not grant him sincerity until he spreads around the book money that made him a millionaire socialist.
What globalists have in common is a political philosophy quite unlike the one from which the American experience sprouted and grew, producing economic prosperity and individual liberty. Prosperity and liberty are the reasons Americans don’t have to risk their lives to flee to other countries for a decent life.
We once called globalists one-worlders. Pat Buchanan adroitly referred to them as trans-nationalists. Whatever they are called, their view of the world includes no borders, international law, a cashless society, climate change (formerly global warming), love, joy, guaranteed income, and for background music, “We are the world / We are the people.”
Are these goodies what Joe Biden was referring to when he said the coronavirus gives us an opportunity to transform the United States? One thing is certain. If the globalists need a flattened America on which to build their paradise, the nation is just about as close to flat as it has ever been. Emotionally, millions are distraught. With few dreams because of low incomes, their goal has been to pay rent and get enough food. They’re not lazy. They’re the working poor and our small towns and rural America are full of them. By the way, they’ve just been laid off.
Such is the situation, the mess, brought about by a planned economic lockdown not justified by the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths. Somebody divide 75,000 (deaths) by 333,000,000 (U.S. population). Stand the answer beside the economic hardship and violation of constitutional rights. Then ponder.
The government has never before taken so much control over our lives. First the restaurant booth was forbidden then, unbelievably, the church pew. Do we not see the slow progression of the loss of liberty and how it edges closer and closer to our everyday personal lives? If a vaccine is ever required of all citizens — Bill Gates is pushing that very idea — it will be time to echo Patrick Henry and Martin Luther King with a “Just send me to jail.” Who wants the government requiring them to put something into their body?
The most egregious prospect to which the present crisis could lead is that for which globalists yearn. That would be central planning carried out by Big Brother. Doing away with the Electoral College is mild compared to ditching federalism and creating an all-powerful central government.
Since Woodrow Wilson, there has been a drip-drip move toward global governance. Examples abound. Wilson’s League of Nations failed, but FDR’s United Nations did not. Neither did the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization, the International Court of Justice, and the World Health Organization. One reason for President Trump’s election was his opposition to the United States contributing so heavily to these entities.
Does anyone remember the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics? Russia swallowed 14 nations, but her experiment, called the Soviet “Union,” collapsed after 69 years of central planning. Even the communist leader Gorbochev could see and acknowledged that centralized government — socialism — wasn’t providing enough groceries.
Don’t think that mention of a socialist America or of world governance is stretching the coronavirus issue too far. Bernie Sanders raised a vast army of 20-somethings and presidential candidate Biden is already promising them the moon. Europe’s 20-somethings are socialist to the core. If individual liberty is always just one generation from extinction, it’s wise to take note of what the younger generation is thinking.
Our mess is shrouded with the ideals of the globalists, the collectivists, the socialists. If their party wins the November election, centralized government is our future. Federalism will be our past.