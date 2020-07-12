Nothing is currently hurting race relations more than the unfortunate expression, “white privilege.” What is the goal of those who incessantly throw the term around? Is it to improve race relations or to achieve a diabolical political goal by assigning guilt? The answer to this question is obvious and its repercussions are damaging, dangerous and supremely unfair.
Damaging because the expression creates a ready-made wall that ends conversation before it starts. Dangerous because accusatory finger pointing doesn’t ever resolve conflict, particularly regarding race. It only pours gasoline on the fire. It’s unfair because it paints with the broadest of brushes. “White privilege” refers to all whites. Presumptuously it argues that because of their skin color, all whites possess an automatic asset. Tell that to the poor whites who lived up and down the gravel road I lived on during my boyhood. Indeed, poverty or near poverty was the basis of the commonality between whites and blacks. A weird bond, perhaps, but a bond still. Maybe that’s why, even though segregation was the established order, we didn’t always act like it. We labored, laughed and struggled together.
Living only two miles away from my family, the black, respected Josh Crudup was better off than many whites and not because of government largesse but because he worked himself half to death with his childless wife on their beloved little farm. Were he alive I guarantee you he would be taking sides with Ben Carson, Herman Cain, Clarence Thomas, Burgess Owens, and the many non-prominent blacks who understand the subterfuge behind “white privilege.”
“White privilege” didn’t emerge from common usage. Most etymologists point to W.E.B. du Bois, the black socialist of the early 20th century who occasionally used the phrase. The fluid term’s more recent come-back can be attributed to the Black Lives Matter organization that has hurled the two words in our collective face.
With its “white privilege” cudgel, BLM is setting back the successful work of Martin Luther King, particularly his method of peaceful protest. At the only King rally I ever attended — in support of King’s cause — I observed order, solemnity and dead-eye focus. I heard woeful songs that addressed the purpose at hand, eloquent speeches that evoked emotion, thought and action. And I heard sincere prayers. Compare this approach and its undeniable results (desegregation, the Civil Rights Act, a black president) to what we are getting from BLM in the streets today.
The difference in the two shows that the radical left is not interested in justice, but chaos. Corporate heads are absolutely blind to this. Are they listening to what BLM’s leaders are saying about police and the Constitution? With the Democrat Party wrapped securely around its fingers, BLM gets a pass for dishonoring King’s legacy. King was a minister. Christian precepts undergirded his every speech: “Love your enemies!” he would bellow. “Forgive the white man!” he urged more than once. This is neither the approach nor the philosophy of the hate group, BLM.
And oh, the embarrassing cowardice that “white privilege” shaming has revealed. NFL Quarterback Drew Brees took a strong stand against kneeling during the national anthem only to apologize … how many times now? Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy wore a T-shirt with “One American News” (a conservative cable network) on it and was criticized. For his great sin, pointed out by one of his young team members (yes, these days the pot commands the potter), Gundy asked for a $1 million pay cut. Oklahoma State’s Athletic Director stated he believed Gundy had been “awakened” to what was right. Let’s pray that Gundy can still feed his family.
Not to be outdone, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, also doing an about-face, has announced that all NFL teams will play the Black national anthem at all games during week 1 of the 2020 season. Supposedly two national anthems will bring racial unity. Could we say these feel good measures have become “systemic”?
The “white privilege” cry is also condescending. To Blacks because it presumes Blacks can never be whole unless fawning whites like Brees, Gundy, and Goodell repent for being white. To whites because it serves as a cudgel for the left to beat them into compliance. Truth is it deepens our division.
I witnessed and fought against true racial subjugation. (Ask my wife if I weep whenever it’s brought up.) That’s why I reject radical groups with ulterior motives and outlandish political “solutions.”
It’s time to speak out against BLM. They are socialist radicals. Listen to what they’re saying. Their two-word expression is merely a ploy and, incredibly, many cowardly elites are falling for it.