If one loves a particular academic subject or a manual skill but doesn’t particularly love and enjoy people, he or she might still find a measure of joy in teaching it. However, if one gets no enjoyment from their learners, it’s doubtful that he or she could bear up for very long in a school or college classroom.
Here is an example of what helps a teacher bear up and bounce into a classroom day after day, year after year. In Cobb County’s Wheeler High School 1980 yearbook, seniors were asked to write a few things for which their fellow graduates might remember them. Senior Tain Kell wrote, “Likes heck raising, fun, portraits of famous generals … Dislikes 7:00 AM … Plans for the future: huh?”
I cannot say when and how the future Cobb County Superior Court Judge raised heck. I can only testify that he definitely raised both the intellectual and fun level in his senior English class. Along with his classmate and friend, Richard Ozment – now Doctor Ozment – the future judge could get us all very quiet one moment with an incisive comment or question, only to crack us up the next moment with a hilarious, though precise, illustration of his point. One day, to the delight of the class, the judge and the medical doctor turned on each other to seriously debate whether or not Cardinal John Henry Newman’s definition of education was accurate. The debate was a draw.
The Kell-Ozment class was no “Welcome Back, Kotter.” Its members were all too intellectually astute for that comparison; however, in regard to fun and sheer joy, on a Kotter scale of 1 to 10, the class was a strong 6/7. Let’s just say John Travolta would be proud.
As for the “huh?” about his future plans, in a recent delectable confab with Kell and another former student, former GA Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton, Judge Kell asserted that he was interested in “The Law” from the first time he conceived that there was such a thing.” Kell revealed that as with so many lawyers, the novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” had a profound effect on his desire to be a lawyer. And where lies the joy in being a judge? “I have seen people change their lives for the better” … and “have seen others exercise an almost supernatural forgiveness in unforgivable situations.” Having taught in men’s and women’s prisons for the last decade, I know what the Judge is describing.
Harold Melton was a 1984 graduate of Wheeler. The pleasure of knowing and teaching him came about in Melton’s 10th grade English class. Full disclosure: the faculty lounge is where teachers often “talk about” students, but for positive purposes such as comparing notes and discussing progress or lack thereof of individual students. Perhaps as a stress reliever, teachers spend much time reveling in discussion of students who are exemplary and inspiring. More than once I heard Melton referred to as “a prince of a guy.”
That he was. Judge-like even while a 10th grader, Melton listened intently. Though he stated recently at our confab that he had no interest in a legal career during college, intentionality was still writ large on his 15-year-old face. Melton was the type who, after a time of confusion about a point of grammar or about a poet or story writer’s purpose, would wrap matters up with a single clarifying sentence, the kind of sentence that makes other students utter “Oh, I see.” (All teachers need that kind of help occasionally.)
His joy of being a Supreme Court Justice? “”It’s enjoying the role of making decisions that shaped Georgia’s legal landscape rather than being an attorney who argued and pleaded for the judges to decide in my favor.” Melton’s father was the first person to suggest he consider law school. Melton did so after obtaining a degree from Auburn University in International Business. Melton says, “Deciding cases is a weighty process. On the Supreme Court, being the final arbiter of the law adds additional pressure to the quest to be right and clear.”
The effects of teaching are often mysterious. Did you help anyone or not? But students’ effects on teachers are just as mysterious. Most students probably will never know what effect they had on their teachers. These two men brought delight and inspiration to their teachers. I judge them worthy to judge.
Yes, what most drives teachers from teaching is students, and what most keeps teachers in teaching is students as well.
