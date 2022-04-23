What word first comes to mind when you hear the word General? Answers to this question given to me recently by a 78, 70, 49, and 14-year-old, respectively, were steady, mental, decisive, and smart. Actually my 14-year-old grandson demanded I allow him two words. To smart, he added tactical.
These are words with broad meanings, but we can probably ascertain correctly what my responders – all males – meant. I’ll give it a try. Steady means emotionally stable. Mental means insightful and penetrating. Decisive means resolute or firmly determined (in other words, none of Hamlet’s “To be or not to be…”). Smart means mentally quick and/or possessing much knowledge. Tactical means skillful in planning, executing, and often in maneuvering an action.
Of the four Generals I know personally, one is a former, outstanding student and the other three are great friends closer to my age. The newest of these friends is General C.J. Nutter, a resident of Winston, Georgia in Douglas County. It was through another friend, former Delta pilot and former state Representative Bob Snelling, that I came to know General Nutter. A recent visit to this gentleman’s home plus two hours of conversation with him produced sufficient evidence that the General was and is steady, mental, decisive, smart, and yes, tactical. But I must add intellectually stimulating.
Perhaps all Generals don’t measure up to all of these qualities. Lincoln must have thought that General McClellan was much too indecisive to pursue Robert E. Lee’s forces when he telegrammed him the message, “If the General is not going to use his army, I’d like to borrow it, provided I could see how it could be made to do something.” Ouch!
All because of two older brothers who made a career of the military and who were constantly speaking positively of their superiors and the Generals they admired, I have always had an abiding interest in military leaders, particularly Generals. Generals have my respect for their much background readiness and their patriotism.
General Nutter’s service took him to Georgia and Afghanistan. In the Republic of Georgia Nutter worked with the American Embassy and Georgia’s Ministry of Defense to enhance closer relations with NATO. Living in Georgia for a total of six years, Nutter witnessed the unrest that plagued the country including the invasion of Russia and a mutiny of the military for not receiving wages.
During his time in Georgia, General Nutter displayed evidence of his “tactical.” He aided humanitarian efforts by overseeing the modernizing of a Children’s Hospital. Interestingly enough, he coordinated the funding and construction of an orphanage in Zuddgi by the state of Georgia’s National Guard in cooperation with the Republic of Georgia’s National Guard. This Georgia to Georgia connection was acknowledged by the beloved U.S. Joint Chief of Staff Chairman, General Shalikashvili, who traveled to Georgia and introduced Nutter as the coordinator of the Georgia to Georgia partnership. Nutter was awarded the Republic of Georgia’s Medal of Honor for his work there.
It was none other than the state of Georgia’s Nutter who initiated the Biological Threat Reduction Program in the Republic of Georgia. The result was the construction of laboratories around the country which reduced the time needed for detecting diseases. This network of laboratories pursued both human and veterinarian health and made reporting on diseases immediate.
Not too many Generals or Generals-to-be have taken on the task of talking weekly with Afghanistan’s former President Hamid Karzai, but that was the precise task of General Nutter while serving in Afghanistan in 2001 and 2002. As the U.S. military’s emissary to Karzai, Nutter was conversing with him once a week for an entire year.
An Eagle Scout and a lifetime lover of the outdoors, General Nutter’s “mental” and “decisive” characteristics spoke loudly and respectfully during our conversation. Dubbing himself “a hillbilly boy from west Georgia,” Nutter asserted that “Americans need to read more books.” He declared that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan “was awful and broke my heart.” He has little doubt about what the Taliban might and probably will do to the labs, hospitals, and orphanages he built.
His favorite Generals? Patton and Colin Powell. Admiration for two such un-alike Generals probably indicates Nutter’s “steady.” Powell, he states, was “an effective General and a gentleman.” That assertion reminded me that it was Powell who stated, “The day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you stopped leading them.”
Thirty-eight years of the tireless General’s life has included a senior-level military career, private business, and service as a City Council member in Douglasville, Georgia. My 78-year-old friend who responded knows General Nutter well. I’m thinking the other three must as well.
