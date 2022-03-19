In February of 1953 in Atlanta, Georgia near the end of the Korean War, the U.S. military created the 335th Army Reserve Signal Group. Comprised of 69 soldiers and placed under the command of a Colonel, it was charged with planning, installing, maintaining, and defending the Army’s Information Grid in Southwest Asia. In 1984 the 335th was upgraded to a Brigade and former Marietta resident Colonel Tommy Bonds, Sr. was made Brigade Commander. By 1995 Bonds, now a Major General, had become the Commanding General of the 335th.
Anyone who has friends, relatives, neighbors, or colleagues who are generals in the military should not fail to engage them in conversation. As a small boy, listening to my two older brothers tell of their World War II experience, I was fascinated by what they had to say about the World War II generals. Because of the influence of our father, Paul and Pete were avid readers of books, magazines, and newspapers. Even before enlisting they knew about and admired Eisenhower and Bradley.
Of the four generals I have known personally, Major General Tommy Bonds, Sr. is the one I’ve known the longest, primarily because he and I attended the same church in Marietta. Only recently, however, did I get the opportunity to talk with him at length about things military, particularly his own extensive military career and his assessment of the U.S. military today.
General Bonds now lives in Dallas, Georgia. A recent visit with him reminded me of my ten-year-old self and the boyish question I put to my brothers, “Why do we call Generals generals? Because they know everything?” I don’t remember what Paul or Pete said. I only remember their smiling at my question. From my four General friends, however, (one being a former student) I’ve learned that their knowledge is both wide and deep, their communication skills are abundant, and their problem-solving abilities are many.
Such is the case with General Tommy Bonds. Anyone who could possibly think that “toxic masculinity” describes all of our nation’s generals should get to know this man and all the other generals like him. The qualities of strength, self-confidence, clarity, and much knowledge are by no means toxic. Nor are kindness, a calm spirit, and self-effacement a sign of weakness. All of these traits are marks of a good, effective, and winsome leader and they characterize my longtime friend General Bonds.
Actually the friendship has been a distant one. Who among us has not had a friend with whom conversation was actually infrequent but whose true heart was discernible, whose high reputation was well-known and without question, who held the utter respect of his own family, and whose strong, pleasing demeanor was unchangeable? Such has been the basis of my own friendship and high regard for General Bonds.
General Bonds is a native of Birmingham, Alabama. His wife Judy grew up in Marietta. Bonds began his military career in 1955 as an enlisted soldier. A distinguished Military Graduate from Georgia Tech in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management, Bonds was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in Air Defense Artillery through the Reserve Officer Training Corps.
The breadth of General Bonds’ military education and service is striking: Surface to Air Missile School and the Senior Reserve Officer Course at the U.S. Army War College hardly scratch the surface of his training. Longtime residents of Marietta probably know about Bonds’ Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. In his post-military life General Bonds was the Director of Business Operations for Lockheed Martin Aeronautical Systems Company.
The General will not mince words if you ask him about today’s military. “A Private First Class could have done a better job of planning our withdrawal,” he stated when asked about the U.S. leaving Afghanistan.
His favorite General? “Patton. He was not a ‘woke’ general like General Milley,” (the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff). Our military’s chief challenge today? “We need to get ‘wokeness’ out of the military. The military’s job is to protect our citizens and to win wars.”
Looking good at age 83, the General loves talking about the U.S. Constitution. “Our Constitution is what made the country great. There is no evolving of the Constitution. The military exists to fight for the country and its Constitution.”
Listening to General Bonds talk, one could think that he followed one of his favorite general’s sayings: “Do everything you ask of those you command.”
While a lad, Winston Churchill was asked why he didn’t fear for England’s future. He answered, “Because we have God and generals.” General Bonds can strengthen one’s belief in Churchill’s answer.
