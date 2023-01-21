Walking into the classroom for my first day of teaching was an experience that will live in infamy. In the first period class of ninth graders I made the error of thinking that I already knew how to teach. Had I not planned for this day since I was 15? Had I not watched closely all of my high school and college teachers in order to learn how to teach?
Yes and yes. However, my confidence was erroneously based on my love for my subject, the English language. Grammar is all about the structure of a language. American literature and British literature are about the ideas and ideals that are foundational to modern western history. Who could not be excited about that? Well, at least half or more of my 120 ninth-graders certainly were not.
My error lay in my ignorance of the realities of adolescence, the rise of the American teenager, and the resulting effect these realities had on student attitudes and behavior. Little did I realize that during the four years I was in college the times they were a-changing.
It was 1966. The Vietnam War was raging. The Civil Rights Movement was in full swing. The Sexual Revolution was afoot. At Northwest Jr. High School in Meridian, Mississippi, I was trying in my first class to “identify with students” (an insipid phrase that was just entering the land of educationese). I revealed that I had just turned 22 and planned to be married the following summer. “Won’t you need a better job?” asked one lad. His question sent me into a tailspin that was intensified when a lass inquired, “Why didn’t you become a coach? Most men teachers don’t teach English.” I was already losing control. What if the principal were to stop by?
By year’s end I came to realize that teen culture had arrived and that Americans were besotted with youth. Sociologists were calling it the Teen Mystique. Americans were actually becoming fearful of their teenagers. (“They’re so smart these days.”) I attributed the new teen machine to Elvis Presley, Little Richard, the Beatles, and other rock ‘n' roll innovators as well as to the increasingly sex-drenched general culture for unwittingly creating youth culture. Unwittingly because rock ‘n' roll singers didn’t set out to change the culture. They simply did their thing, but their thing changed the culture. The sensitive Elvis, reportedly responding to criticism, once said to his mother, “Mama, do you think I’m obscene?” It’s doubtful that 20 years later members of hard metal bands would ask their mothers that question.
Since 1960 nothing has been more characteristic of teens than their addiction to music. The cellphone, of course, is a new addiction whether for music or constant communication with friends. Of course money has played a role. Teenagers became a market. And what big name psychologist would miss the chance to write books on the new field of study called “adolescent psychology”?
Around 300 BC Plato taught that in order to take the intellectual and spiritual temperature of a society, one must “mark the music.” If we mark the music today we find that even schools, during lunch period and at ballgames, are giving students what they already have. On the ashes of classical and folk music we have laid the premature ecstasy of rollicking rock. Not so at little Forest (MS) High School back in the early ‘60s. Elvis and Little Richard, whom I loved, were hot but we didn’t need schools to supply us with their music. At Friday assemblies and even at halftime at basketball games we were fed a different stimulant: music that fed our aesthetic sense, not our glands.
Four of my five classes that first year were ninth-graders. The fifth class, an incredibly inspiring group of 12-year-old seventh-graders, saved me. One of them, Lloyd Gray, former editor of the Tupelo Journal, visited with late MDJ editor Joe Kirby and me about 10 years ago. The three of us drove to Eddie’s Attic in Decatur to hear Steve Forbert, another student in that 1966 class of seventh- graders, sing and play his guitar and harmonica. The 68-year-old Forbert, who in his prime was compared to Bob Dylan, will also be performing on Jan 25 at The Hunt House across from Kennesaw Mountain on White Circle. As Steve Forbert plays and sings, not classical music but folk rock, he will remind me of his class of cute, well-behaved 12-year-old angels who kept me from giving up.
If cultural history is to the nation what memory is to the individual, we best pay attention to it, especially if we have kids and grandkids.
