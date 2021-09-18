Cobb County resident Bob Snelling is a 77-year-old grandfather of six. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Snelling was a career pilot with Delta Airlines, a State Representative in the Georgia House of Representaives, and a long time Presbyterian elder. As though all of that would not keep a man totally occupied, Snelling is a former member of the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS) in which he was active for over 30 years.
Snelling delights in sharing all of his hobbies with his grandsons, including his barbershop harmony singing. When Grandson #6 became 12, Snelling took him to a rehearsal of the local chapter of the BHS, the Big Chicken Chorus (BCC), where he was immediately welcomed. The grandson soon acquired a serious interest in BCC, noting that the rehearsal times were like “walking into a roomful of Grandfathers.”
Sadly, however, it turned out that one of the BCC members was a sexual predator, a fact that came to light about two years after the grandson began participating in the group. Abused by this predator, the grandson possessed, in Snelling’s words, “the courage to face the abuser in court.” The abuser is currently serving a sentence in the Georgia State Prison System.
Although the predator was brought to justice, Snelling is on mission telling how his local BHS chapter reacted to his grandson’s charges. On the morning of August 29, 2019 to the complete surprise of Snelling and his family, the perpetrator arrived in the court room accompanied by three members of the local BHS. The purpose of those members appearing was to serve as character witnesses in hopes of getting the perpetrator’s sentence reduced. All three testified. Knowing well the BHS Code of Ethics and its Youth Policy, Snelling concluded that the witnesses had violated both.
To honor his family and to respond to the blindsiding of the witnesses, Snelling filed an ethics complaint with the BHS Ethics Committee. Of particular concern to Snelling and his family was the fact that one of the three witnesses was a local high school choral music teacher. According to Snelling, the music teacher called his grandson twice during the week of the hearing trying to get him to soften his testimony.
The BHS Ethics Committee concluded that none of the three witnesses violated BHS policy or ethics. According to Snelling, they reasoned that because the witnesses’ testimony was legal it was therefore ethical. After receiving the Committee’s decision, Snelling filed an appeal with the full Board of Directors and was disregarded a second time.
Snelling’s take on the series of events is that the BHS enables sexual offenders and that its Code of Ethics and Youth Policy are “eyewash and no more than a paper tiger.” Also, when the abuse occurred his family received no support from anybody inside the BHS either locally or nationally. Any support given by members was for the convicted perpetrator.
In my conversations with Snelling, a former colleague in the Georgia House of Representatives, he drew my attention to American lawyer and gymnast Rachel Denhollander who was the first to accuse Dr. Larry Nassar of sexual assault when she was 15. Nassar, the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor, was convicted and sentenced to 175 years for his cumulative crimes. Snelling recalled how Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias denied charges made about his sexual deviancy which his ministry acknowledged soon after his death. Snellings’ point was to indicate how rampant the problem of sexual assault is.
Snelling asserts that not only was his grandson harmed by the sexual predator; his entire family was as well, given the emotional trauma that accompanies such crimes which can last a lifetime for victims. “The BHS ignored the injuries it caused and rationalized its own lack of responsible action in not enforcing its own policies,” Snelling claims. “They demonstrated to the world that, in disregarding their own Youth Policy and Code of Ethics, the moral fiber of the BHS is not only negligible; it is non-existent.”
In a letter to churches and businesses that host BHS rehearsals at their facilities, Snelling urged them to reconsider their relationship with the organization and to have a full and open review with the leadership of the local chapters using their facilities.
Readers desiring more details about Snellings’ story or his complaint against the BHS can find complete documentation at http://www.bobsnelling.com/BHSStory. All of the complaint documents and the full court hearing transcript are available for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.