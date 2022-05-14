“Imagine being upset that babies will live.” So read a Facebook post that I ran across after arriving home this past week from my five-year-old grandson’s baseball game. At the ball park my wife and I had sat beside the young wife of one of our grandson’s coaches. With a two-year-old at her knee and a five-week-old in her arms, the young wife and mother had her hands full.
Well into the game the two-year-old fell over underneath the bleachers. Quickly my wife reached to take the five-week-old. Although the infant cried at first, my wife soon worked her magic. Within minutes the beautiful, fresh-looking pajama-clad baby was asleep.
All I could think of as I kept staring at the baby was the ongoing, so recently intensified abortion debate. The 5-week-old’s face kept bombarding my mind with the question: How. Can. Any. Woman. Support. Abortion? If any pro-abort woman could have looked into the face of this precious baby, would it perhaps have melted her and made her think about what she’s actually advocating?
My mother married at age 15. Her first child was born when she was 17. From age 17 to 47 she was having a baby approximately every two years. How shameful! No woman should have that many babies. 30 solid years (1917-1947) of childbearing plus 17 additional years of rearing her last child? Were there no health services in Scott County, Mississippi to explain to my mother and father just what they were doing? Were they even minimally educated? Sounds like a typical situation of white trash, doesn’t it.
No, it was an atypical situation of joy and beauty. It was laughter galore. It was hard work and training in responsibility. It was parents who so loved their children that you didn’t dare do anything to disappoint them. It was faith in God and learning to put others before yourself. It was learning early in life that language is the vehicle on which our thoughts ride and that if our language is ugly, our thought world must be ugly. It was do your best, not just in school but also in the fields. It was the glorious acquaintance with soil, the woods, and cows. It was meals together three times a day that fed our minds and spirits, not just our bodies.
If my mother’s 30 years of childbearing had led into the ‘60s instead of ending in the late ‘40s, Planned Parenthood would have encouraged her to murder some of us. Yes, murder. Does abortion not intentionally end a life? To crush an unborn baby or to suction it out of its mother’s womb is barbaric. I wish former Governor Northam of Virginia (a pediatric physician, for heaven’s sake) could have sat beside my wife and stared at the precious five-week-old she was rocking back and forth in the bleachers. You think he might have repented of saying what he said about keeping an already born baby comfortable while the mother and doctor discuss what to do with it? God help us! Did the doctor not know that “fetus” is a Latin word for offspring and does not refer to tissue?
Abortion defenders have moved from “safe, legal, and rare” to “abortion on demand.” The Democrat Party is not alone in pushing this morally abhorrent position. The World Health Organization, in its “Abortion Care Guideline” calls for abortion through the ninth month. The WHO calls for free abortions paid for by taxpayers in all nations as well as for allowing non-doctors to perform them.
Weasel words abound in the pro-abortion crowd’s lexicon. A fetus isn’t life, they say. It is “potential life,” a term that insults the intelligence of a 10th grade biology student. But abortion promotes “equality for women.” No, most women who seek abortions are not well-situated women making their own “choice.” Most are desperate single women who need the help that pro-life groups try desperately to provide, those like Norma McCorvey, the real “Jane Roe” who ignited our 55-year-old abortion debate.
This past Tuesday in Mississippi we buried my mother’s 6th child and 3rd daughter. She would have turned 96 in July. She was the mother of four beautiful children and numerous children and grandchildren. Her life was as vibrant, joyous, and rewarding as our mother’s. She joins six other siblings in death. How do you suppose we remaining 10 children feel about abortion?
I’m rather proud that the state of Mississippi got the ball rolling for overturning Roe. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe and Republicans take Congress, let’s see if Republicans will finally show courage and cut off Congress’s generous funding to the abortion lovers at Planned Parenthood.
(1) comment
Roger, my opposition to the Democrat Party is almost 100% because of it's 100% support of the murder of babies from a theological standpoint. Pretty cut and dried. It violates the 6th Commandment. You, however, coming from a large family, raised on a farm, put warmth and personal feelings into it. I like your way of describing opposition to abortion better, although both are satisfactory from a human standpoint. I watch these young women carrying signs promoting death and freedom to kill, and I just shake my head in sorrow. If they have an abortion one day, I feel it will haunt them for the rest of their lives. Then, there are the politicians like Ralph Northern, R-VA. How does a man with his views become a pediatrician? Isn't that like having a Hitler or a Stalin or a Mao teach ethics in school? 65,000,000 aborted babies since Roe...20,000,000 of them being Black? God, please forgive us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.