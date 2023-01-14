Many were surprised that prayer was so freely offered up recently at an NFL ballgame. The onsite praying for injured Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, as it turns out, was well received by the general public. The nation was ready for this scene.
The much praying that went on and continues to go on for Hamlin has been sincere and abundant. For those who don’t follow professional football, the Monday, January 2 nd game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals came to an abrupt halt just after Hamlin tackled Cincinnati’s wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the game. After the tackle, Hamlin stood but then went instantly into cardiac arrest and fell to the ground. The game was postponed after the 24-year-old Hamlin was taken away in an ambulance.
As Hamlin was being attended to and then driven away, many Bills team members began to fall to their knees singly, visibly overcome by grief. Eventually a circle of praying professional athletes developed, many of them weeping, all of them attempting to give emotional support to each other. Spotted here and there were players from the Bengals’ team kneeling as well. America witnessed big, strong athletes praying and baring emotions. Real men, I call them.
While some news outlets ignored the praying, emphasizing instead the question of what would be done about the game, ESPN did not ignore it. In fact the day after the game, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, an outspoken Christian and an NFL veteran, uttered these words on NFL Live: “I’m gonna do this out loud. I’m gonna close my eyes. I’m gonna pray out loud. It’s on my heart.” In his prayer, Orlovsky said the following: “God, we come to you in these moments. We believe that coming to you has impact. We believe you, God. We’re sad and angry and we have questions and we know that some things are unanswerable, but we want to come to you and lift up Damar’s name. We pray for strength for Damar, healing for Damar, and comfort for Damar and peace for Damar’s family. If we didn’t believe in prayer we wouldn’t ask. We believe in prayer. I lift up Damar’s name in your name. Amen.”
Orlovsky’s two ESPN analyst colleagues commended him for his sincere prayer, one of them adding, “Football is so secondary now. We’re all praying for Damar.”
During this same week of Orlovsky’s praying, the U.S. House of Representatives began every day of its proceedings with prayer led by the House Chaplain. Because a Speaker was being chosen, viewership of these proceedings on C-SPAN was at a new high. Americans got a chance to see that our nation’s lawmakers have not ceased having prayer. Indeed the official brochure that details the House Chaplain’s duties reads, “To bring a dimension of faith to human events, giving praise and thanks to God for what God is doing in the world, in the nation, and in and through leaders and ordinary citizens.”
Oops! Who knew that so “religious” a statement appeared in a document that details the duties of the House Chaplain? Today’s vastly over-reaching Judiciary will have no part of such transcendent talk or emphasis in our schools – where it’s needed most – but thank God our lawmakers can still have prayer. And thank God for a bold believer like Dan Orlovsky. Truth is the House and Senate have always had prayer, but with the growing bias against all things religious, many citizens probably assumed that even Congressional chaplains had been silenced.
Alas, even Hollywood at least heard mention of prayer this week. At the ever declining Golden Globe Awards show, veteran actress Angela Bassett accepted her Best Actress in a Supporting Role award and commented that her mother had always taught her that good things come to those who pray.
Indeed they do. FDR believed so. On radio on the occasion of the June 6 th , 1944 Normandy invasion he addressed “Almighty God.” Referring to troops who would not return but would fall in battle he prayed, “Embrace them, Father.” Further on, “Oh Lord, give us faith in Thee and in each other.” The President closed his prayer by saying “we need not a day of prayer but a continuum of prayer.”
America needs a prayer meeting. She also needs, as FDR put it, “a continuum of prayer.” Self-sufficiency and denial of all things transcendent are killing us. Anxiety is getting a hold on far too many. Crime is rising. Devilish sensuality is blatantly aimed at our children. I’m with Orlovsky and FDR. God is real and we are in dire need of His love and care.
P.S. From the Boston Globe: “Doctors are ecstatic about Damar’s recovery.”
