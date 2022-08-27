Stacey Abrams and I grew up in Mississippi and have had conversations about our native state. Alisha Thomas Searcy and I shared an office in the GA House of Representatives and talked often about House business. Richard Woods and I traversed the state of Georgia, separately, as contenders for State School Superintendent and ran into each other frequently. I have tales to tell about all three of them. They probably have a few to tell about me.
Stacey Abrams has a mind like a bear trap. She is an engaging speaker and a walking encyclopedia. She is also a prolific writer of romance novels, but more on that momentarily. Alisha Searcy is smart too. She has boundless energy and an inquisitive mind. She is also observably ambitious.
Richard Woods is a quiet man of character and great knowledge. A man of no bluster, but of substance and high purpose, Woods is a lifelong educator. He has taught school, supervised teachers, owned a small business, and has served as Georgia State School Superintendent since 2015. He is currently running for re-election.
All three of these public figures are “defined by their ideology,” as the media likes to put it. My association with them began in 2001 when Searcy and I entered the Georgia House. Abrams became a member of the House in 2007. Woods and I became contenders and friends in 2010 but the contest for State School Superintendent was won by John Barge. In 2014 Woods challenged Barge and won the race.
After serving in the House for two terms, I became the House Messenger for Speaker Glenn Richardson. Most of my duties took place on the House floor, assisting the Speaker with the organized pandemonium. One early morning duty, however, took place in his office where I had to take calls from legislators who wished to speak during “Morning Orders,” that portion of time when legislators could speak on any topic or concern of their choosing before debate on bills began. House members were required to call me by 9:00 AM.
One morning Rep. Searcy called me at 9:20 to ask for a speaking slot. I reminded her that 9:00 AM was the cut-off time and that the morning schedule was set. She persisted and persisted. So let’s see … Alisha and I are suite mates; we’re fellow Cobb Countians; I respect her; there’s one slot left. The Speaker won’t like my breaking the rule but I’ll give her the slot.
10:00 AM. The Speaker gavels members to order. After the devotional and prayer, Morning Orders begin. Rep. Searcy is the last speaker. She delivers a tirade on race. When her time expires, the Speaker gavels her, but she continues to talk. The Speaker gavels over her repeatedly. Instead of ending her speech she continues to rail and then to sing “We Shall Over- come” as she heads for the House door. Members of the Black Caucus follow her on outside the House floor.
With anger I phoned her when the day’s session ended, telling her that she had betrayed my friendly gesture of breaking the rule by allowing her to speak. Her unapologetic reply was “Well, sometimes we just have to break the rules.”
Learning that Rep. Abrams had written several novels, I invited her to talk to my freshman English class at Chattahoochee Tech when the legislative session was over. She did so and for an entire hour held students and the teacher in the palm of her hand as she explained and illustrated the importance of clear communication. Thank goodness she didn’t read from any of her novels. A few weeks later I sought out her books but couldn’t find them. After learning that her pen name is Selena Montgomery, I finally found her novels. Yes, they contain verbal porn.
Superintendent Woods is being challenged currently by Ms Searcy. Everybody knows that Ms Abrams is challenging Governor Brian Kemp. Lately, media pundits have been sadly claiming that conservatives are “defined by their ideology.” Of course they are. So are progressives. One’s ideology is one’s beliefs. Abrams and Searcy are fellow ideological progressives. In fact they have the attention and support – big time – of progressives around the country. Abrams has been unsuccessful in playing down her defund the police stance. If elected, Searcy would turn public schools into “government schools” for sure. Woods is no progressive, for sure.
I’m just saying it’s wise to know what every candidate’s ideology is as well as what kind of books they write.
