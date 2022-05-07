Yes, I was rejected twice. Not by my future wife by whom I was smitten when I first laid eyes on her, but by two organizations which I assumed would welcome a seeker.
Seeker isn’t exactly the right word. I wasn’t seeking membership in either organization. Neither was I desiring to check them out since I already knew what they stood for. I merely wanted to see for myself how the two groups carried on their business. .
During my senior year at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, I learned that the KKK was having a rally outside of Hattiesburg in rural Forrest County. Although I abhorred everything the KKK stood for, I still wanted to know what went on at their rallies. I should say that I have no doubt that the majority of Mississippians considered the Klan as mysterious and despicable as I did.
It was 1966. My dormitory roommate discouraged my going but since I had no vehicle and he did, he agreed to drop me off at the rally, park nearby, and pick me up an hour later. As we approached the site just before dark, we could see all the symbols and garb with which we associate the KKK. Even though the site was an open pasture there was a white tent, regaled with crosses and “KKK” where all attendants had to check in. Contrary to what I was told would be required, not everybody wore a hood though many did, particularly the leaders and workers at the event. I expected noise and chant, but the place was eerily quiet.
As I approached the tent, an older robed but un-hooded man said to me, “Young man, are you a student at the college?” Since the well-known Baptist school, William Carey College, was nearby and I was a student at USM, I answered “No, sir” thinking that I would now be allowed in. But I was questioned again. “What about at USM?” he asked. I was had and answered truthfully.
“Well, you’re not welcome. You college kids always misrepresent us. Move on out please.” Three other hooded men walked closer. A bit shaken I decided to obey and walked on down the narrow graveled road where my roommate was parked.
One year later – in spring of 1967 in Meridian, Mississippi during my first year of teaching – I learned that the Lauderdale County Republican Party was hosting an open event to honor rising Republican star, Gil Carmichael, a successful Meridian businessman. Democrats still ran the state and many Republicans were excited that a man of Carmichael’s stature might run for governor. So was I. Growing up in a Democrat state and a Democrat family I had become a republican (small “r” intended) at age 16 thanks to my intellectual hero, William F. Buckley, and to the only Republican in our county, Robert McDonald, who drove an Oldsmobile and waved cheerily every time he passed our house. So at age 23 I wished to attend a Republican event.
Inside a huge residence with chandeliers the likes of which I had never seen, I eagerly approached the desk to hand over my hard-earned, minimally required donation of twenty-five dollars. A supremely dressed lady, instead of accepting my extended donation, frowned painfully and said, “Sir, do you happen to have a necktie in your car?”
After the longest and most painful five or six seconds in human history, I asked if a necktie were required. “Well,” the lady said, “it was billed as a formal affair.” Withdrawing my extended gift, I walked away, my mind mixed with embarrassment, a little anger, and much puzzlement. (Are Republicans going to grow if we all have to be necktied up?) Then a happy thought hit me: I can use this money for my honeymoon in August.
The KKK was nourished for years by Democrats. One of its Wizards, Senator Robert Byrd, was never censured by Democrats for his KKK past. Indeed he was one of their aging darlings. The GOP, of course, was the party of Lincoln and Emancipation.
The KKK has not changed. Its vileness remains. The GOP has changed. No longer requiring neckties, it has become the party of the American worker. Decades ago columnist Pat Buchanan warned us of the “transnational corporations who view America as merely one of their customers.” Today the GOP and the increasingly woke corporations are at odds. That’s good. Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana recently remarked, “Corporations think because Republicans have always been pro-business that we’ll tolerate their high-jinks.” Disney now knows better. The GOP no longer caters to elites.
I’m glad the KKK rejected me. I long ago forgave the GOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.